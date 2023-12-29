en English
Philippines

Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee, Declares Bisexuality: A Call for Authenticity Over Labels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:49 pm EST


In a bold affirmation of individuality, Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee, has publicly identified herself as bisexual. This move, far from being a calculated strategy for personal gain, is Dee’s determined attempt to reclaim her narrative. During an event at the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), she underscored the significance of this declaration.

Authenticity Over Labels

Dee’s message to the public, and particularly to the LGBTQIA+ community, is a clarion call for authenticity. She stresses that no one should feel coerced into revealing their sexual orientation before they are ready. Instead, she advocates for the importance of embracing one’s true self, irrespective of societal norms or expectations regarding sexual orientation labels.

A Light in the Darkness

By coming out as bisexual, Dee hopes to serve as a beacon for those within the queer community who may be apprehensive about stepping out of the closet. Her aim is to transform narratives of shame into stories of empowerment. She firmly believes that one’s story should not be a source of humiliation but a testament to their individuality and courage.

Breaking Boundaries and Stereotypes

Dee’s decision to come out is not just about her personal journey. It also represents her commitment to challenge societal norms and stereotypes. She aspires to inspire others to believe that they can achieve their dreams without succumbing to societal pressure to conform. Dee’s mother, Melanie Marquez, expressed her support for her daughter’s decision, emphasizing the importance of allowing children to make their own choices and understanding the consequences.

By sharing her story, Dee aims to foster a culture of acceptance and empowerment, encouraging individuals to live authentically and fearlessly, irrespective of societal expectations.

Philippines Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

