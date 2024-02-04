Mindanao's Transformation: From 'Land of Promises' to 'Land of Promises Fulfilled'

In an optimistic stride forward, the Philippines' Department of Budget and Management Secretary, Amenah F. Pangandaman, announced notable progress in the development of Mindanao under the 'Bagong Pilipinas' program. The announcement showcased a hopeful departure from past narratives and supported the transformation of Mindanao from a 'land of promises' into a 'land of promises fulfilled.'

Unity and Progress: A New Horizon for Mindanao

As the only Filipina Muslim in President Marcos' Cabinet, Secretary Pangandaman highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration for the growth of Mindanao. The attention was drawn to the unified efforts with the leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to maintain peace and promote prosperity in the region, a crucial step towards realizing the vision of a new Philippines.

Significant Developments in Mindanao

Pangandaman noted several significant developments as part of the program's achievements. An important milestone has been the activation of all seven mechanisms of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) for the National Government, a joint effort with BARMM Minister Mohaqher Iqbal. Further, the establishment of a Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) regional office and the recognition of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office (BLTO) in BARMM are steps towards creating a robust administrative ecosystem in the region.

Honoring the Muslim Heritage

In addition to the infrastructural and administrative developments, Pangandaman also underscored the importance of honoring the region's Muslim heritage. She mentioned the commemoration of the establishment of Islam in the Philippines as a significant aspect of recognizing and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Secretary Pangandaman's announcement comes in the wake of former president Rodrigo Duterte's suggestion for Mindanao to secede, a proposal that was met with considerable opposition. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful for the economic transformation and upliftment of Mindanao, emphasizing the potential of the 'Bagong Pilipinas' program to bring about a bright future for the region.