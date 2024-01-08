en English
Philippines

Millions Gather for the 2024 Traslacion of the Black Nazarene

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
The fervent devotion of millions of Catholics in the Philippines culminated in the 2024 Traslacion of the Black Nazarene, a religious spectacle deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the nation. Held on January 9, 2024, this annual procession saw the life-sized image of Jesus Christ carrying the cross, known as the Black Nazarene, traverse the bustling streets of Manila in a display of profound faith.

A Century-Old Tradition

The Traslacion tradition dates back to the 17th century, with devotees walking barefoot in a powerful display of humility and penance. The procession commences at the Quirino Grandstand and concludes at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, better known as Quiapo Church, following a winding route through the city’s vibrant streets. An intense show of devotion defines the event, with believers enduring crowded and occasionally chaotic conditions to touch or approach the revered image, believed to possess miraculous powers.

The 2024 Traslacion

The 2024 Traslacion witnessed a surge of fervor, with millions participating in the procession. A record-breaking number of devotees, estimated at 220 thousand, joined the event, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their faith despite the ongoing global pandemic. The event was streamed live, allowing devotees and interested individuals worldwide to witness the spectacle.

Security Measures and Preparations

In anticipation of the event, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos announced that signals would be jammed in certain areas of Manila as part of security measures. The Philippine National Police, devoid of any threats that could disrupt the procession, deployed a formidable force of 15,000 police personnel to secure the Feast activities. Despite the inherent challenges and reported deaths in previous years, the Traslacion continued to hold a firm place in the hearts of the faithful, symbolizing their deep-seated Catholic faith and devotion.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

