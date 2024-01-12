en English
Philippines

Miles Ocampo Discusses Friendship and Respect for Ex-Boyfriend Elijah Canlas Post-Breakup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Miles Ocampo Discusses Friendship and Respect for Ex-Boyfriend Elijah Canlas Post-Breakup

Renowned actress Miles Ocampo has spoken with candor about her former relationship with ex-beau, Elijah Canlas. She detailed the nuances of their relationship, from its inception in May 2022 to the eventual breakup, and their recent return to communication as friends.

Respect and Forgiveness: The Cornerstones of Post-Breakup Relations

In a one-on-one interview with popular host Karen Davila, Ocampo shed light on the respectful and friendly relationship she maintains with Canlas post-breakup. She emphasized the crucial role of forgiveness in mending any past grievances and misunderstandings, asserting that she has forgiven both herself and Canlas for any shortcomings during their two-year relationship.

Additionally, she expressed a deep sense of love and respect for Canlas, which stems from the pleasant memories and experiences they shared during their time together. Ocampo revealed that they have managed to leave behind any lingering issues from 2023 and are now on cordial terms.

A New Chapter: Focusing on Career and Self

Despite the past romantic involvement, Ocampo clarified that she is currently putting her work at the forefront, prioritizing her career and personal growth. She expressed her intent to focus on her profession and leave the future of her relationship with Canlas to the cosmos.

From Lovers to Friends: A Journey of Transformation

Canlas had previously announced their breakup in November. However, Ocampo’s recent statements indicate a shift in their relationship, from lovers to friends. They’ve rekindled their communication, choosing to remain friends and maintain a positive relationship.

In conclusion, the interview with Ocampo offered a heartfelt glimpse into her past relationship with Canlas, emphasizing the necessity of forgiveness, respect, and friendship in a post-breakup scenario. It underscored Ocampo’s resolution to focus on her work and let the universe decide the future of their relationship.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

