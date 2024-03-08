Mike de Leon's 'Kisapmata' Transforms into Stage Play by Tanghalang Pilipino in 2025

Mike de Leon's cinematic masterpiece, Kisapmata, is set for a dramatic transformation as Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) announces its adaptation into a stage play, bringing the iconic story from screen to stage with direction and adaptation by Guelan Luarca. Scheduled to run from March 7 to 30, 2025, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez within the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City, this adaptation features the talented TP Actors Company.

Bringing a Classic to the Stage

Kisapmata is based on "The House on Zapote Street," a chilling short story from the anthology Reportage on Crime by Nick Joaquin, also known as Quijano de Manila. The story's transition to film in 1981 under Mike de Leon's direction turned it into a psychological horror classic, exploring the themes of control, familial bonds, and the desperate quest for freedom. The film's protagonist, a patriarch pushed to the brink by his daughter's marriage, became a memorable character in Philippine cinema, portrayed compellingly by Vic Silayan, alongside Charo Santos, Jay Ilagan, and Charito Solis. Its premiere at the 7th Metro Manila Film Festival heralded its success, clinching 10 awards including Best Film and Best Director.

Award-Winning Legacy

Kisapmata's accolades didn't stop at the local scene; it was also showcased at the 35th Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight, sharing the global stage with another of de Leon's works, Batch '81. The film's critical acclaim and its portrayal of dark, complex family dynamics have made it a subject of study and admiration across generations. With its adaptation into a stage play, TP aims to introduce this gripping narrative to a new audience, providing a fresh perspective on the story's themes and characters while preserving the essence that made the film a landmark in Philippine cinema.

Anticipation Builds for the Stage Adaptation

The announcement of Kisapmata's stage adaptation has sparked excitement among theater enthusiasts and fans of the original film alike. Guelan Luarca's involvement as director and adaptor promises a thoughtful and innovative retelling, given his reputation for compelling storytelling. The TP Actors Company, known for their versatility and depth, is expected to bring new life to the story's complex characters. As the production's premiere approaches, discussions about how the play will reinterpret the film's iconic scenes and themes are already underway, highlighting the enduring impact of Mike de Leon's work and the ongoing relevance of its underlying social commentary.

As Tanghalang Pilipino prepares to breathe new life into this cinematic classic, audiences are invited to witness the transformation of Kisapmata from screen to stage. This adaptation not only celebrates the legacy of Mike de Leon and Nick Joaquin but also underscores the power of theater to re-envision and immortalize stories that continue to resonate with the Filipino people. With anticipation mounting, the stage is set for a production that promises to captivate and provoke thought, demonstrating the timeless relevance of its narrative.