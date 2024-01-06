en English
Business

MIC’s CEO Backs Strategic Investment in the Philippines’ National Grid Corporation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
MIC’s CEO Backs Strategic Investment in the Philippines’ National Grid Corporation

On the heels of recent power outages in the Western Visayas, Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) President and CEO, Rafael Consing Jr., has endorsed a proposal for a strategic investment in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). The call for the investment was initiated by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, emphasizing the critical role of the NGCP in the nation’s energy system and its impact on the economic and social stability of the Philippines.

A Strategic Move for Energy Sector

The proposed investment by MIC is seen as a potential game-changer for the Philippines’ energy sector. This strategic move aims at bolstering the energy infrastructure, leading to lower energy prices, and fostering a more reliable and resilient power system. The integration of renewable energy into the grid is another anticipated outcome, demonstrating the country’s commitment to sustainability and future-forward planning.

Enhancing Public-Private Partnerships

Consing Jr. underscored the role of such an investment in enhancing public-private partnerships in the energy sector. He sees it as an opportunity for MIC and the NGCP to collaborate on a mission to improve the nation’s energy security. The MIC’s backing could potentially lead to improved efficiency, economic growth, and increased accountability in NGCP’s operations.

Transparency and Accountability for National Benefits

While expressing optimism about the potential benefits of this strategic investment, Consing Jr. also emphasized the need for transparency and accountability. He acknowledged the necessity for thorough research and consideration before proceeding with the investment. The efficient use of public funds and the maximization of national benefits are at the heart of this proposed strategic move. Consing Jr. views this potential investment as a bold step towards securing the country’s energy independence and fueling economic prosperity.

Business Energy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

