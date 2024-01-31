Metropolitan Cebu Water District Unveils New Logo and Slogan Ahead of 50th Anniversary

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), a critical water service provider in the Metro Cebu area, has taken a significant step toward refreshing its brand identity. On January 30, 2024, MCWD introduced a new logo and slogan, 'To serve you well,' as part of their 50th-anniversary celebrations later in November. The rebranding aims to symbolize a renewed commitment to delivering clean and safe water to consumers in various cities and municipalities, including Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela.

Unveiling A New Identity

MCWD's rebranding comes with a shortened name, now known as 'Metro Cebu Water District' for marketing purposes. Their redesigned logo, which took two years of in-house development without any additional expenses, incorporates five key elements. Each element is a reflection of the organization's service and commitment.

Decoding The Logo

The logo's first symbol, a home faucet, signifies MCWD's primary service—providing safe drinking water. The second element, a white flowing curvature, represents the rivers and seas, the sources of water supply. The third element, flowing water, signifies continuous innovation and improvement in their services. A water droplet, the fourth symbol, reflects environmental preservation, reinforcing MCWD's commitment to sustainable practices. Lastly, the hands catching the droplet symbolize responsible stewardship of water resources, hinting at the organization's dedication to managing water sources effectively.

Colorful Commitment

The logo's shades of blue and white were chosen to express trust, reliability, purity, and clarity. These colors align with MCWD's mission to supply clean water, highlighting the organization's commitment to maintaining consumer trust by providing reliable, pure, and clear water.

This rebranding, with its symbolic logo and commitment-laden slogan, reaffirms MCWD's dedication to serving its consumers well and highlights its role as a trusted water supplier in the Metro Cebu area. As MCWD gears up for its 50th-anniversary celebrations, the new logo and slogan stand as testaments to its enduring service and unwavering commitment to water quality and sustainability.