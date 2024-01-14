en English
Philippines

Metro Manila Experiences its Coldest Morning of 2024, Temperature Dips to 20.2°C

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Metro Manila Experiences its Coldest Morning of 2024, Temperature Dips to 20.2°C

On an otherwise ordinary Sunday morning, at precisely 6:30 a.m., a significant climatic event unfolded in Metro Manila. The region, generally known for its tropical climate, experienced its lowest recorded temperature of the year 2024 – a cool 20.2 degrees Celsius. This rare occurrence was recorded at the Science Garden, situated in Quezon City.

Unusually Cold Morning in Metro Manila

This noteworthy climatic event serves as a stark contrast to the region’s usual tropical climate. Metro Manila, typically basking in warm temperatures throughout the year, awoke to a chilly morning, with the mercury dipping to 20.2 degrees Celsius. This unexpected chill is not a common occurrence in the region, making it a significant point of interest for both residents and weather observers alike.

Cold Spell Extends to Northern and Central Luzon

The cold spell was not confined to Metro Manila alone. Reports indicate that other areas in Northern and Central Luzon also experienced unusually low temperatures, adding to the overall chill that seems to have enveloped a significant portion of the country. This widespread decrease in temperature both intrigued and surprised many, given the regions’ typically warm and tropical climate.

Amihan Cold Surge to Continue

Weather forecasts suggest that this unexpected cold spell, attributed to the current Amihan cold surge, is set to continue through the midweek of the following week. This continued dip in temperature is bound to affect the daily lives of residents and possibly influence various sectors, including agriculture and health. Whether the region will experience more such cold mornings in the future remains to be seen, but for now, Metro Manila and its surrounding regions are bracing themselves for more cool days ahead.

Philippines Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

