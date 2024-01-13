en English
Philippines

Metro Manila Crowned 2023’s Most Congested City: TomTom Traffic Index

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Metro Manila Crowned 2023's Most Congested City: TomTom Traffic Index

Metro Manila earned the dubious honor of having the worst traffic congestion among global metropolises in 2023, according to the 2023 Traffic Index by TomTom Traffic. The report revealed that motorists in Metro Manila took an average of 25 minutes and 30 seconds to cover a distance of just 10 kilometers. This sluggish pace marked the slowest travel time among the 387 metro areas investigated, marking a slight increase from the 24 minutes and 40 seconds recorded in 2022.

Manila Surpasses Bogota in Traffic Congestion

This surge in congestion propelled Metro Manila to the top of the chart from its previous second spot, surpassing Bogota, Colombia. Other cities following closely included Lima, Peru; Bengaluru, India; and Sapporo, Japan. In contrast, Southeast Asian cities such as Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur recorded travel times of less than 20 minutes for the same distance.

City Centers and Traffic Peaks

Within city centers, Manila held the ninth position, with drivers spending 27 minutes and 20 seconds to navigate 10 kilometers. The Index also spotlighted December 15 as the worst day for travel in Manila, with an average travel time of 31 minutes and 50 seconds for 10 kilometers. Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. were identified as the peak traffic hours in Metro Manila.

Environmental Impact and Potential Solutions

The study also shed light on the environmental impact of such heavy congestion. The average driver in Metro Manila spent 240 hours on the road last year, which included 117 hours due to congestion, leading to an average of 1,027 kilograms of CO2 emissions per car per year, with 304 kilograms resulting from congestion. TomTom’s Vice President, Ralf-Peter Schäfer, underscored the need for holistic solutions to traffic issues and cited Amsterdam and Copenhagen’s investment in biking and pedestrian infrastructures as potential models. The Index also projected potential time and CO2 emission savings if remote work were implemented. The report estimated savings of 47 hours and 201 kilograms of CO2 per year for one day of remote work per week, with greater savings for more days of remote work.

Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

