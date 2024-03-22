Metro Manila Braces for Weekend Roadwork: Key Areas and Detour Advice

The bustling streets of Metro Manila are set for a weekend of reblocking and repairs, as announced by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). From the evening of March 22 to the early hours of March 25, 2023, several key roads will undergo maintenance, affecting traffic flow and prompting advisories for alternate routes.

Identified Areas for Repair

Major thoroughfares and secondary roads alike are on the list for this weekend's reblocking efforts. Notably, sections of EDSA, one of the metro's main arteries, will see lane closures in both northbound and southbound directions across various segments in Caloocan, Quezon City, Makati, San Juan, and Mandaluyong. Other affected roads include Tandang Sora Avenue, Bonny Serrano Avenue, Pedro Gil, Commonwealth Avenue, and West Avenue, among others. The DPWH aims to address wear and tear to ensure safer and smoother roadways for the public.

Advisories and Alternate Routes

In light of the expected disruptions, the MMDA has issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to plan their weekend travel accordingly. Alternate routes have been recommended to circumvent the affected areas, minimizing inconvenience and potential bottlenecks. The agency assures that all roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 25, signaling a return to normal traffic flow for the start of the workweek.

Impact on Residents and Commuters

The scheduled roadworks, while temporary, pose a significant impact on daily commutes and local businesses. Residents and regular commuters through the affected areas are advised to allow extra travel time and consider public transport options where feasible. The undertaking underscores the ongoing efforts by city authorities to maintain infrastructure integrity, ultimately aimed at enhancing the overall quality of urban mobility in Metro Manila.

As Metro Manila prepares for a weekend of road maintenance, the temporary inconvenience promises long-term benefits in the form of smoother and safer roads. Motorists and commuters alike are encouraged to stay informed through official advisories and plan their travel accordingly to navigate the temporary changes with minimal disruption.