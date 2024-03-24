Metro Manila Braces for 24-Hour Road Works During Holy Week, Affects 18 Major Areas

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has unveiled plans for extensive 24-hour road works across 18 major areas in Metro Manila, set to unfold during the Holy Week from March 27 to April 1. This strategic timing takes advantage of the reduced traffic as many residents head out of the city for religious observances, aiming to minimize the impact on daily commutes while addressing necessary infrastructure maintenance.

Strategic Planning for Holy Week

In an innovative move to leverage the quieter streets of Holy Week, the MMDA, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and a telecommunications company, will initiate round-the-clock road works. Starting on Holy Wednesday, at 11 p.m., and continuing non-stop until the early hours of Monday, April 1, these operations are designed to fast-track essential repairs and reblocking activities with minimal disruption. Affected areas include critical thoroughfares such as Commonwealth Avenue, EDSA, and Roxas Boulevard, covering key sections in Quezon City, Pasay City, Parañaque City, and Makati City.

Impact on Motorists and Alternative Routes

Motorists planning to traverse Metro Manila during this period are advised to seek alternative routes. The MMDA has provided detailed information on the specific segments undergoing repair to aid drivers in planning their journeys. MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes highlighted the agency's effort to strike a balance between necessary infrastructure enhancements and the need to keep the city's traffic flowing as smoothly as possible during the holiday season. The roads are expected to be fully passable again by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 1, ensuring that the impact on post-holiday traffic is kept to a minimum.

Advisory and Preparedness

The MMDA has issued a comprehensive advisory listing all affected areas, urging motorists to plan their travel schedules accordingly. This proactive communication strategy is part of a broader effort to ensure that residents and visitors alike are well informed and can adjust their plans to avoid construction zones. The authority also encourages the public to stay updated through their official channels for any changes or updates to the road work schedules.

As Metro Manila prepares for this extensive road work operation, the initiative reflects a careful consideration of urban planning and public communication. The timing and execution of these repairs demonstrate a thoughtful approach to urban management, aiming to enhance the city's infrastructure with the least possible inconvenience to its residents. As the city looks forward to smoother and more efficient roadways, the patience and cooperation of the public will be crucial in navigating this short-term disruption for long-term benefits.