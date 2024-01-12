en English
Metals Exploration PLC to Acquire Majority Stake in Yamang Mineral Corp

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Metals Exploration PLC, a gold producer with a focus on the Philippines, has announced its intention to buy a controlling stake in Yamang Mineral Corp Group (YMC) for a cash consideration of USD1.6 million. The deal also includes an option to subscribe for up to 41 million shares, a move that would place approximately 73% of YMC’s share capital in Metals Exploration’s portfolio.

Exploring the Prospects of Abra Tenement

YMC currently holds the rights to the Abra exploration tenement, also known as EXPA-000129. Spanning 16,200 hectares on Luzon, this region is seen as highly prospective for gold and copper exploration. The acquisition, therefore, includes areas that are ready for drilling, as well as regions known for historical artisanal mining operations.

Planning the Path Forward

Metals Exploration has already outlined its plans for the exploration work programmes, set to commence in the latter half of 2024. This move pushes the company further along its journey in the Philippines, a country known for its rich mineral resources.

Shaping a New Future

Steven Smith, interim chair of Metals Exploration, expressed his optimism concerning the acquisition. He views this as the first step in the company’s progress towards a new future and emphasizes the potential that the Abra tenement brings in expanding the company’s project pipeline. Beyond multiple exploration targets, the company’s goal is to swiftly develop a high-grade, smaller-scale gold production-ready project. This approach leverages the area’s historical production and geological significance, potentially bringing new opportunities and growth for Metals Exploration.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

