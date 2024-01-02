Meralco Ignites Hope at MSU with Essential Equipment Donation

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has taken a significant stride towards bolstering the educational prowess of the electrical engineering department at Mindanao State University (MSU) Main Campus in Marawi City. The initiative involves the donation of crucial electrical system equipment, specifically designed for laboratory training purposes. The move is a direct response to the recent challenges faced by the university, particularly the aftermath of a devastating bombing incident.

Meralco’s Contribution: A Spark of Hope

The equipment donated by Meralco includes a mini substation simulation setup. This setup consists of a protection and control panel, a vacuum circuit breaker, a control switch, miniature circuit breakers, multimeters, battery chargers, voltmeters, and test leads. This generous contribution is expected to significantly enhance the practical skills of students in the electrical engineering department.

Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco’s Executive Vice President and COO, accentuated that this donation symbolizes the inception of a promising partnership between the company and MSU. The company’s dedication to aiding the university in its time of need demonstrates its commitment to nurturing the nation’s future electrical engineers.

Impact on MSU: The Road to Recovery

Expressing his gratitude, MSU President Basari D. Mapupuno underlined the significance of the donation in aiding the university’s recovery process. The recent bombing incident on December 3 led to the unfortunate loss of four lives and injuries to around 50 individuals, deeply impacting the university community. This contribution provides a beacon of hope, signaling a path towards healing and resilience.

Behind the Scenes: Stakeholders and Affiliates

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder is Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., which is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., part of PLDT’s MediaQuest Holdings, is connected to BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. The combined efforts of these entities in supporting Meralco’s noble cause demonstrate a collective commitment towards the betterment of the nation’s education sector.