en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Meralco Ignites Hope at MSU with Essential Equipment Donation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Meralco Ignites Hope at MSU with Essential Equipment Donation

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has taken a significant stride towards bolstering the educational prowess of the electrical engineering department at Mindanao State University (MSU) Main Campus in Marawi City. The initiative involves the donation of crucial electrical system equipment, specifically designed for laboratory training purposes. The move is a direct response to the recent challenges faced by the university, particularly the aftermath of a devastating bombing incident.

Meralco’s Contribution: A Spark of Hope

The equipment donated by Meralco includes a mini substation simulation setup. This setup consists of a protection and control panel, a vacuum circuit breaker, a control switch, miniature circuit breakers, multimeters, battery chargers, voltmeters, and test leads. This generous contribution is expected to significantly enhance the practical skills of students in the electrical engineering department.

Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco’s Executive Vice President and COO, accentuated that this donation symbolizes the inception of a promising partnership between the company and MSU. The company’s dedication to aiding the university in its time of need demonstrates its commitment to nurturing the nation’s future electrical engineers.

Impact on MSU: The Road to Recovery

Expressing his gratitude, MSU President Basari D. Mapupuno underlined the significance of the donation in aiding the university’s recovery process. The recent bombing incident on December 3 led to the unfortunate loss of four lives and injuries to around 50 individuals, deeply impacting the university community. This contribution provides a beacon of hope, signaling a path towards healing and resilience.

Behind the Scenes: Stakeholders and Affiliates

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder is Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., which is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., part of PLDT’s MediaQuest Holdings, is connected to BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. The combined efforts of these entities in supporting Meralco’s noble cause demonstrate a collective commitment towards the betterment of the nation’s education sector.

0
Education Energy Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab Universities Release 2024 Handbooks, Offering Insights to Farming Sectors

By Dil Bar Irshad

119th Advance Railway Course Delegates Discuss PTAP Improvements at EAD Meeting

By Rizwan Shah

Ireland's Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government's Green Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tap ...
@Crime · 7 mins
South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tap ...
heart comment 0
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights
Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi’s Private Education; Advocates Drama School

By Salman Akhtar

Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advocates Drama School
Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability
Latest Headlines
World News
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
11 seconds
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
22 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
54 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
54 seconds
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
56 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
58 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
58 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
1 min
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
2 mins
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app