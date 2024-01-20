Meralco and McDonald's Forge Sustainable Partnership for a Greener Future

In an extraordinary collaboration for a brighter, greener future, the Philippines' largest energy distributor, Meralco, has joined forces with the Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the power behind McDonald's in the Philippines. This partnership, which kicked off in January 2021, is aimed at integrating sustainable and eco-friendly practices into the operations of the fast-food behemoth.

Meralco's Solar Solutions Brighten McDonald's

A key facet of this collaboration is the installation of solar rooftop systems and solar lamp posts at select McDonald's branches. The advent of these solar solutions, provided by Meralco, is expected to yield significant annual savings, underscoring the economic viability of renewable energy. These installations not only reduce the carbon footprint of the outlets but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the restaurant chain's operations.

Driving Green Mobility with Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

As part of their commitment to green mobility, Meralco's subsidiary, Movem Electric Inc., has introduced coin-operated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at certain McDonald's outlets. These stations serve as a practical demonstration of the government's initiative to promote the use of EVs, helping to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Optimizing Energy Usage with Meralco's POP Solution

Another noteworthy aspect of this partnership is the application of Meralco's Peak / Off-Peak (POP) solution, a strategic tool that has allowed McDonald's to optimize electricity usage and reduce costs. This is particularly beneficial for their 24/7 McDelivery services, ensuring that operations can continue smoothly without incurring exorbitant energy costs. Moreover, Meralco has also facilitated energy efficiency through the use of inverter appliances and LED lighting, further strengthening the sustainability initiative.

This partnership between Meralco and McDonald's, two industry titans, underscores their shared commitment to sustainability. It serves as a shining example of how collaborative efforts can drive impactful change in sustainable practices across industries, paving the way for a greener future.