Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Celebrates Women's Month with Nationwide Art Installations

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, a leader in developing premier lifestyle destinations in the Philippines, has launched an expansive celebration for Women's Month, spotlighting the work of extraordinary women artists across its various properties. The initiative, which aims to support and promote female talent, includes a series of creative installations and events designed to engage and inspire visitors throughout March.

Empowering Artistic Expression

The celebration commenced with a notable collaboration between Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and Oxfam Pilipinas, featuring "Taking up space" by Jill Arteche, a renowned muralist and visual artist. The artwork is a beacon of empowerment, encouraging women to claim their rightful place in society and the arts. Following this, Southwoods Mall will showcase the artworks of Chennie Tanfelix, blending her medical background with her passion for painting, from March 11 to 17. Forbes Town Park will witness a transformation of its iconic giant pet statue by Selah Viee, aka Angelica Orquin, who promises to bring a fresh, contemporary perspective to the installation.

Diverse Venues, Diverse Talents

In an effort to cover a wide range of artistic mediums, Alabang West Parade will offer live tattooing sessions by the talented Yary Young from March 15 to 17, adding a unique interactive element to the celebration. Meanwhile, Uptown Mall will become a center for therapeutic art, with works by philanthropic artist Kim Cruz on display from March 16 to 27. The Alpas Art Group will also contribute to the festivities with an exhibition focusing on women subjects at Greenhouse at The Village Square Alabang from March 19 to 26. Not to be overlooked, Iloilo Business Park will host Women United through Handcrafted Lace and Embroidery, showcasing the intricate art of lace-making from cotton, from March 16 to 31.

A Month of Inspiration and Inclusivity

This nationwide celebration not only highlights the incredible talent of women artists but also serves as a platform for discussion and awareness about women's roles in society and the arts. Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is evident in the diversity of the featured artists and their works, offering something for everyone to appreciate and learn from. As the festivities unfold, visitors are invited to explore the installations and engage with the art, making Women's Month a truly transformative experience for all involved.