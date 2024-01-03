Mayor Michael Rama Announces No Street Parties, Alcohol for Sinulog 2024

As the Sinulog 2024 cultural and religious festival draws near, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama takes a firm stand against the traditional street parties, which have been synonymous with the event. In an address on the Sugboanon Channel’s segment ‘Ingna’ng Mayor,’ Rama unequivocally stated his position on the matter: no street party, no alcohol.

Mayor Rama’s Firm Stance

With a stern tone, Rama emphasized the importance of experiencing the Sinulog festival in a more spiritual and social manner, without the influence of liquor. He argued that enjoyment does not necessitate alcohol, and indeed, the essence of Sinulog can be fully appreciated without it. He warned of consequences for anyone seen with liquor in public or attempting to organize street parties – apprehensions would be made. His firm stance reflects an effort to promote a more wholesome and controlled celebration of Sinulog.

Street Parties: A Cause for Concern

In the past, street parties associated with Sinulog have been the cause of altercations and confrontations, marring the festival’s joyous atmosphere. The mayor’s decision aims to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. The Sinulog grand parade, a highlight of the festival, is set for Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties, promising a memorable celebration for all.

A New Direction for Sinulog

As the city gears up for the grand celebration, Mayor Rama’s directive signals a new direction for the festival. The emphasis on a controlled, alcohol-free celebration is a departure from past festivities but could set a precedent for future Sinulog celebrations. It remains to be seen how the public will react to these changes, but one thing is clear – this Sinulog 2024 will be a celebration like no other.