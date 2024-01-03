en English
Maynilad to Boost Water Storage Capacity with Four New Reservoirs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Maynilad Water Services, Inc., a leading water and wastewater services provider in Manila and Cavite province, is undertaking a major infrastructure expansion to increase its water storage capacity by 28 percent. The company announced plans to construct four new reservoirs in Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Muntinlupa, at an estimated investment of P2.8 billion. The initiative, expected to be completed by 2026, is part of Maynilad’s P220-billion service enhancement program for the period of 2023 to 2027.

Boosting Water Supply and Pressure

The new reservoirs are projected to add 211 million liters to Maynilad’s water storage capacity, bolstering supply availability and pressure, particularly for customers residing in elevated areas. The additional storage capacity will ensure a consistent potable water supply at the distribution system level, even during periods of high demand.

Current Capacity and Future Goals

Currently, Maynilad operates 37 reservoirs, providing a storage capacity of 751 million liters. With the completion of the four new reservoirs, the company’s total combined water-storage capacity will reach 962 million liters. Since 2007, Maynilad has significantly expanded its storage capacity to cater to the growing water needs of its service areas.

Extending Concession Deal

In tandem with these developments, Maynilad is seeking a 10-year extension of its concession agreement with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to align with its legislative franchise. Meanwhile, Manila Water Co., Inc. has ended a 25-year bulk water supply deal with Pangasinan due to unfulfilled conditions and also terminated a water supply contract with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District through its subsidiary Cebu Manila Water Development, Inc.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

