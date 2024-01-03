Matuno River HePP Energy Sale Sparks Concern Among Nueva Vizcaya Government

On the verdant lands of Nueva Vizcaya, a debate over the flow of energy is stirring up a storm. At the heart of the dispute is the Matuno River Hydroelectric Power Plant (HePP), a beacon of regional power autonomy, now caught in a tussle between its commercial interests and commitments to the local community.

The Power Play

Governor Jose “Jing” Gambito of Nueva Vizcaya, has raised concerns over the power company’s plan to sell energy produced by the Matuno River HePP to an external grid, bypassing the local cooperative within the province. The power plant, nestled in the town of Bambang, is slated to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024.

A Local Discontent

The news of this transaction has sparked discontent among the provincial government and local communities. The local authorities had anticipated that the energy produced by the plant would be supplied to the regional cooperative, fostering a sense of energy autonomy and potentially bringing about economic benefits to the populace. The decision to sell the energy outside the province, however, seems to have disrupted these expectations.

Stakeholders & The Road Ahead

While the power company’s decision could potentially lead to greater profits, it also brings to the fore questions about regional autonomy, community benefits, and the balance of power in the energy sector. The provincial government’s concern underscores the importance of these issues and highlights the need for a robust discussion involving all stakeholders. As the first quarter of 2024 approaches, the final destination of the energy produced by the Matuno River HePP remains to be seen.