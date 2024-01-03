en English
Energy

Matuno River HePP Energy Sale Sparks Concern Among Nueva Vizcaya Government

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Matuno River HePP Energy Sale Sparks Concern Among Nueva Vizcaya Government

On the verdant lands of Nueva Vizcaya, a debate over the flow of energy is stirring up a storm. At the heart of the dispute is the Matuno River Hydroelectric Power Plant (HePP), a beacon of regional power autonomy, now caught in a tussle between its commercial interests and commitments to the local community.

The Power Play

Governor Jose “Jing” Gambito of Nueva Vizcaya, has raised concerns over the power company’s plan to sell energy produced by the Matuno River HePP to an external grid, bypassing the local cooperative within the province. The power plant, nestled in the town of Bambang, is slated to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024.

A Local Discontent

The news of this transaction has sparked discontent among the provincial government and local communities. The local authorities had anticipated that the energy produced by the plant would be supplied to the regional cooperative, fostering a sense of energy autonomy and potentially bringing about economic benefits to the populace. The decision to sell the energy outside the province, however, seems to have disrupted these expectations.

Stakeholders & The Road Ahead

While the power company’s decision could potentially lead to greater profits, it also brings to the fore questions about regional autonomy, community benefits, and the balance of power in the energy sector. The provincial government’s concern underscores the importance of these issues and highlights the need for a robust discussion involving all stakeholders. As the first quarter of 2024 approaches, the final destination of the energy produced by the Matuno River HePP remains to be seen.

Energy Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

