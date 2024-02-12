Masara Landslide: 68 Dead, 51 Missing Amid Race to Rescue Gold Miners

In the remote mountain village of Masara, Davao de Oro province, a catastrophic landslide has claimed the lives of at least 68 people, with 51 individuals still missing. The disaster struck on February 6, 2024, following weeks of relentless torrential rains that saturated the earth and set the stage for this heart-wrenching event.

A Race Against Time

As rescue efforts continue amidst inclement weather and treacherous conditions, the grim reality of the situation becomes increasingly apparent. Thick mud, persistent rainfall, and the ever-present threat of additional landslides have hampered the progress of the search operation. Over 474 brave men and women, including volunteers, soldiers, and emergency responders, are working tirelessly to locate the missing and provide aid to those affected by the disaster.

Among the missing are gold miners who were waiting in buses when the landslide occurred. These individuals, who were seeking their fortunes in the mines, now find themselves victims of a cruel twist of fate.

A Community in Mourning

The landslide has not only resulted in a devastating loss of life but has also displaced over 1,100 families who have been moved to evacuation centers for their safety. As they grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, the people of Masara are left to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives and find solace in the support of their community.

A Grim Reminder

This landslide serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with mining activities in vulnerable areas. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau has reported that the landslide was caused by the persistent rains and the fact that the area was traversed by the Philippine Fault. The area had been declared a 'no build zone' following prior landslides in 2007 and 2008.