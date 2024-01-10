en English
Human Rights

Mary Jane Veloso: A Renewed Appeal Amidst Diplomatic Engagements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
As Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to the Philippines unfolds, the Veloso family, relatives of Filipino Overseas Worker Mary Jane Veloso, renews their decade-long plea for clemency. The appeal for Mary Jane’s release from Indonesian death row coincides with President Widodo’s trip, shedding light on an ongoing struggle between hope, diplomacy, and the harsh reality of international law enforcement.

The Plea for Clemency

Mary Jane Veloso has been incarcerated in Indonesia for 14 years, a conviction stemming from allegations of illegal recruitment and human trafficking. Her mother, bearing the weight of her daughter’s fate, issued an appeal for clemency during President Widodo’s visit. Supported by Filipino migrants’ organization and the National Union of People’s Lawyers, the family’s appeal emphasizes the urgent need for freedom for Mary Jane Veloso.

Political Interactions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that he would address Mary Jane Veloso’s case during his bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Migrante International, a non-governmental organization, urged Marcos to reiterate the Philippine government’s appeal for Veloso’s pardon. The organization also called on both presidents to meet with Veloso’s family. However, the Philippine government acknowledged that the ultimate decision to grant clemency lies with the Indonesian government.

A Family’s Hope Amid Diplomacy

The Veloso family, carrying the burden of their loved one’s continued imprisonment, handed out letters appealing for clemency as the two leaders met at Malacañang Palace. The Department of Foreign Affairs indicated that the Indonesian President’s visit allowed for questions to be sent by the court to Mary Jane for her testimonies against her recruiters. The family holds onto hope, supported by Migrante, that the Indonesian President would grant their appeal. The family’s recent visit to Mary Jane’s cell, facilitated by the DFA, was a bittersweet reminder of their enduring fight for her freedom.

Human Rights Indonesia Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

