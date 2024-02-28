Marvin Agustin Launches Tango Tandoor in BGC: A Fusion of Indian Cuisine and British Chophouse

Restaurateur Marvin Agustin has teamed up with Chef Kundan Singh to create Tango Tandoor, a new culinary venture in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) that reimagines Indian dining by integrating the essence of a British chophouse. This innovative restaurant, which recently opened its doors, seeks to offer Manila's food enthusiasts a unique blend of traditional Indian flavors and modern culinary techniques.

Revolutionizing Indian Cuisine

The collaboration between Marvin Agustin and Chef Kundan Singh, who serves as the executive chef at London's renowned Tandoor Chop House, has given birth to a menu that merges North Indian communal dining traditions with the robust offerings of a British chophouse. Tango Tandoor stands out for its bold inclusion of beef dishes, challenging the traditional norms of Indian cuisine where beef is often avoided due to its sacred status in Hinduism. Highlight dishes include the ribeye tandoori, marinated in a symphony of Indian spices before being cooked to perfection in a tandoor oven.

A Menu That Marries Tradition with Innovation

The restaurant's menu showcases a thoughtful balance between traditional tastes and innovative culinary experiments. Diners can explore a variety of dishes, from vegetarian options like cauliflower croquettes and bahji rings to meaty delights such as samosas available in both chicken and vegetarian variants, kofta curries, and the signature Indian-style steaks and bone marrow naan. By introducing these unconventional dishes, Tango Tandoor opens up a dialogue about the diversity and adaptability of Indian cuisine, providing a platform for culinary exploration.

Impacting Manila's Culinary Landscape

Tango Tandoor is not just a restaurant; it's a cultural intersection that brings together the richness of Indian culinary traditions and the modern flare of a chophouse. This establishment is poised to make a significant impact on Manila's dining scene, offering an experience that goes beyond the conventional. As patrons indulge in dishes that blend familiar Indian spices with unexpected textures and forms, Tango Tandoor sets a new benchmark for innovation in cuisine, inviting Manila's diners to embark on an unparalleled gastronomic journey.

With its commitment to blending tradition with modernity, Tango Tandoor signifies a bold step forward in the culinary world, challenging perceptions and delighting palates. As the restaurant continues to garner attention and praise, it stands as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of cuisine, demonstrating that even the most traditional dishes can find new life through innovative approaches. Marvin Agustin and Chef Kundan Singh's venture invites food lovers to explore the depths of Indian flavors, redefined and presented with a modern twist.