Maritime Science Forum 2024: Advancing Technology for Sustainable Seas

The Maritime Science and Technology Forum 2024, co-hosted by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-Pcieerd), marked a significant milestone in advancing maritime technology and fostering research collaboration. This pivotal event, aimed at aligning research agendas with the Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028, showcased groundbreaking research outcomes and renewed commitments to innovation for a sustainable maritime future.

Advertisment

Collaborative Efforts and Achievements

At the heart of the forum was the showcase of the "Responsive Research and Development on Emerging Maritime Technologies", highlighting the successful demonstration of the solar-assisted electric boat, Sessy e-Boat, at the Manila Yacht Club. This achievement underscored the practical benefits of collaborative research through the Science and Technology for Maritime Transport Application (STMTA) initiative. The event also celebrated the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Pcieerd Executive Director Enrico Paringit and Marina Administrator Sonia Malaluan, symbolizing a renewed partnership in research and development efforts.

Setting the Course for Future Innovation

Advertisment

The forum not only reflected on the accomplishments of the Maritime Transport Science and Technology Roadmap from 2017 to 2023 but also set the stage for future advancements. Discussions focused on aligning research and development with the Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028, emphasizing the critical role of emerging technologies in ensuring a safer and more sustainable maritime future. Key figures like Ramon Hernandez, Rey Eustaquio, Meneleo Carlos 3rd, Joseph Victor Generato, and Mary Ann Pastrana shared insights on various aspects of maritime innovation, including decarbonization, shipbuilding, and digitalization.

Implications for a Sustainable Maritime Sector

This gathering of minds and exchange of ideas at the Maritime Science and Technology Forum 2024 serves as a beacon for the future of the maritime industry. By prioritizing research and development, embracing new technologies, and fostering collaboration, the sector is poised to navigate the challenges of sustainability and safety. The event's outcomes and the ongoing commitment of key stakeholders promise a wave of innovation that will not only transform maritime transport but also contribute to the global effort in combating climate change and preserving our oceans.