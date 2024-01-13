Marina Summers: A Filipina Drag Queen in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World

In a significant stride for the Philippine drag community, Filipina drag queen Marina Summers, known as marinaxsummers on social media, is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming season of the internationally acclaimed drag competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World.

Star of the Philippine Drag Scene

Marina Summers, who has been selected to compete in the second series of the show, will represent Drag Race Philippines in the coveted competition. She is known for her fierce runway presentations and holds an impressive track record, placing in the top for seven out of nine competitive episodes. Summers’ participation in the series is a momentous occasion, marking her as an ambassador of the country’s vibrant drag artistry on a global stage.

International Drag Competition

The series, often referred to as the ‘Drag Race universe’, brings together queens from various countries to vie for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The competition, judged by a panel led by RuPaul and featuring Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, is known for its showcase of diverse talent and personalities of drag performers worldwide.

Season of Global Talent

The upcoming season includes 11 queens from global franchises, with each competitor bringing their unique flair to the competition. The winner of the series will receive a cash prize, adding to the high stakes of the competition. The show is set to premiere on Friday, February 9th, on WOW Presents Plus.