Marcos Jr. Prepares New Economic Team to Counter Market Challenges

In the face of potential threats to the Philippine economy, such as El Niño, geopolitical tensions, and global trade issues, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has strategized to maintain economic growth and stability. Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick D. Go as the Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs and Ralph G. Recto as the Finance Secretary to fortify investment and economic policies.

Strategic Appointments for Economic Stability

To ensure the government’s P4.3-trillion revenue target is met, Marcos Jr. has entrusted Recto with the task. This income, to be generated primarily through the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Treasury, is crucial to funding the government’s programs. Recto’s experience and understanding of the Philippine economy make him a fitting choice for this role. His immediate focus will be on inflation control and the continuation of anti-smuggling efforts.

President Marcos Jr. expects Go to secure important investments. The newly created Maharlika Investment Fund promises to play a significant role in this endeavor. These appointments are part of the President’s strategy to counter potential market challenges, manage food and fuel prices, and ensure that economic growth benefits all segments of society.

Fiscal Sustainability and Developmental Targets

The government aims to use the anticipated revenue for fiscal sustainability and meeting developmental targets. The Philippines has projected a P4.24 trillion revenue for the upcoming year. The country also witnessed a 7.6-percent GDP growth in 2022, reflecting an impressive economic recovery post-pandemic. With the new economic team in place, the government is optimistic about maintaining and potentially increasing this trajectory.

Transition and Continued Progress

Recto replaces Benjamin E. Diokno, who has chosen to join the Monetary Board over an offer to become a liaison for the Maharlika Investment Corp. Recto’s appointment has been widely commended by various government sectors and the business community. They have expressed their support and readiness to work with him towards the country’s economic progress, signifying a smooth transition and the promise of continued development.