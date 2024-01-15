Marawi Siege: Seven Years On, Displacement and Despair Continue

Seven years have elapsed since the infamous Marawi siege, yet thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Philippines are still grappling with housing insecurity and displacement. The five-month bombardment of Marawi in 2017 led to a mass exodus of residents, with many finding temporary refuge in shelters such as those in Sagonsongan. However, the land lease for these shelters has expired, forcing the IDPs to once again uproot their lives.

Temporary Haven Turns Hostile

The IDPs who had found shelter in unused permanent homes built by UN-Habitat are now facing eviction. The Marawi government and army soldiers are expelling these already marginalized individuals, leaving them homeless in a city they once called home. A harsh reality underscores their plight: they have nowhere else to go.

Government Initiatives: A Mirage?

Despite the establishment of the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) and the enactment of Republic Act No. 11696 to form the Marawi Compensation Board, the situation appears grim. This Board was intended to provide financial aid to verified claims, but a significant number of IDPs continue to languish in poverty and displacement. The effectiveness and efficiency of these government initiatives are under scrutiny.

Questioning Priorities and Decisions

The plight of the IDPs doesn't seem to be a priority for the current administration, under President Marcos. The 2024 budget allocation further reinforces this belief. The decision-making process leading up to the Marawi siege is being revisited, with questions being raised about the accuracy of the military intelligence during the siege. The administration's commitment to addressing the IDPs' situation is under question, and the IDPs find themselves caught in a vortex of political apathy and strategic blunders.