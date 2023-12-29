Manila’s Social Security System Extends Deadline for Employers’ Contribution Remittances

Manila’s Social Security System (SSS) has extended the deadline for employers’ contribution remittances until December 29, 2023, providing businesses with a crucial extension to complete their financial obligations for their employees. This significant change in policy permits employers to make payments for their employees’ contributions for the months of September and October 2023 until the extended deadline, providing much-needed relief for businesses grappling with economic challenges.

Strict Adherence to Future Deadlines

Despite this extension, contributions for November 2023 and subsequent months are expected to follow the regular deadline, which falls on the last day of the following month. The SSS has emphasized the importance of adhering to these deadlines in order to maintain a smooth and efficient operation of the social security system. This move underlines the SSS’s commitment to balancing the needs of businesses with its mandate to ensure timely and consistent contributions.

Extension Also Applies to Household Employers

In a move that mirrors the extension given to businesses, household employers also have the opportunity to remit contributions for the period from July to September 2023 by the extended deadline. However, payments for October 2023 and subsequent months must adhere to the standard deadline schedule. This extension reflects the SSS’s understanding of the unique challenges faced by household employers and their commitment to supporting all types of employers in the country.

Sickness Notifications and UMID Card Collection

Alongside the announcement regarding contributions, the SSS also highlighted that submissions of sickness notifications for home confinement will be accepted until the extended deadline. This move aims to ensure that all members have ample opportunity to submit necessary paperwork and avail of the benefits they are entitled to. Additionally, the SSS issued a reminder for members to collect their UMID cards, an essential requirement for all members to facilitate efficient transactions and services.