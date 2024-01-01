Manila’s PUV Consolidation Deadline Causes Confusion Among Jeepney Drivers

The recent PUV consolidation deadline on December 31 in Manila has left jeepney drivers in a state of confusion, attributable to a government exemption. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a memorandum last week, stating that traditional jeepneys failing to consolidate their franchises would be permitted to operate until January 31, 2024. However, this applies only on routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated.

Low Consolidation Rates

PISTON President Mody Floranda indicated that currently, no routes have achieved the 60 percent consolidation mark. Technically, this suggests that all traditional jeepneys can still operate. For instance, on the Cubao-Divisoria route, only 13 modern jeepneys are operating in contrast to 155 traditional jeepneys.

Continued Operation Amid Confusion

As of January 29, approximately 14,000 or 33.21 percent of jeepneys in Metro Manila have formed cooperatives. Despite the policy confusion, PISTON has asserted that PUV drivers will continue to operate. Another transport group, Manibela, also opposed to the consolidation, is hopeful that the additional time will prompt authorities to reconsider the policy.

Hope for a Temporary Restraining Order

Manibela is particularly anticipating a potential Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) from the Supreme Court. This could greatly influence the future course of the PUV consolidation policy, giving traditional jeepney operators a chance to continue their services without the pressure of consolidation.