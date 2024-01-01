en English
Business

Manila’s PUV Consolidation Deadline Causes Confusion Among Jeepney Drivers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
The recent PUV consolidation deadline on December 31 in Manila has left jeepney drivers in a state of confusion, attributable to a government exemption. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a memorandum last week, stating that traditional jeepneys failing to consolidate their franchises would be permitted to operate until January 31, 2024. However, this applies only on routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated.

Low Consolidation Rates

PISTON President Mody Floranda indicated that currently, no routes have achieved the 60 percent consolidation mark. Technically, this suggests that all traditional jeepneys can still operate. For instance, on the Cubao-Divisoria route, only 13 modern jeepneys are operating in contrast to 155 traditional jeepneys.

Continued Operation Amid Confusion

As of January 29, approximately 14,000 or 33.21 percent of jeepneys in Metro Manila have formed cooperatives. Despite the policy confusion, PISTON has asserted that PUV drivers will continue to operate. Another transport group, Manibela, also opposed to the consolidation, is hopeful that the additional time will prompt authorities to reconsider the policy.

Hope for a Temporary Restraining Order

Manibela is particularly anticipating a potential Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) from the Supreme Court. This could greatly influence the future course of the PUV consolidation policy, giving traditional jeepney operators a chance to continue their services without the pressure of consolidation.

Business Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

