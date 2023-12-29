en English
Business

Manila’s Jeepney Drivers Brace for a Lean New Year Amid Modernization Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:45 pm EST
Manila's Jeepney Drivers Brace for a Lean New Year Amid Modernization Concerns

As the clock ticks down to the New Year in Manila, the city’s jeepney drivers are bracing for a muted celebration. The traditional Media Noche feast, a hallmark of Filipino New Year’s festivities, is facing cuts, not from lack of festive spirit but from looming financial concerns. At the heart of this anxiety is the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, which mandates individual jeepney franchises to combine into cooperatives or corporations by the end of 2023. Non-compliance could spell the end of their permits to operate, casting a dark cloud over the future of these drivers.

The Uncertain Road Ahead

Jeepney drivers like Alkris Sagado and Rudy Molina are already preparing for a leaner New Year’s Eve. Their worries are not isolated. Many others, like Jun Cruz, plan to skip the festivities entirely in a show of solidarity with those grappling with the same fears. In the face of potential unemployment, a nationwide transport strike is brewing, aimed against the consolidation requirement. Yet, some drivers remain undecided about their participation, caught between the desire to protest and the need to keep their livelihoods afloat.

The Modernization Conundrum

Authorities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, remain steadfast on the deadline. They assert that the majority of operators endorse the initiative, designed to enhance the efficiency of the transport sector. However, the jeepney drivers and operators counter this narrative. They argue that the modernization program is prohibitively expensive and disproportionately favors large corporations. They propose an alternative solution: upgrading current jeepneys. This, they believe, offers a more cost-effective and efficient way forward.

Looking Beyond the New Year

As the city of Manila rings in 2024, the future of its jeepney drivers hangs in the balance. The anticipated feast of Media Noche may be less lavish this year, but the spirit of resilience and hope remains undimmed. Despite the uncertainty, these drivers are determined to navigate the challenges and steer their way towards a better future.

Business Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

