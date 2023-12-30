en English
Manila to Experience Marginal Decline in Fuel Prices as New Year Begins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 am EST
Manila to Experience Marginal Decline in Fuel Prices as New Year Begins

As Manila ushers in the new year, fuel consumers can look forward to a slight reprieve in the form of marginally lower fuel prices. The forecasted drop in prices is linked to diminished apprehension over possible shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. These projections align with the data provided by the Department of Energy (DOE), offering a sliver of economic relief at a time when fluctuations in energy costs can significantly impact the broader economy.

Projected Fuel Price Adjustments

According to Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc., diesel prices are expected to decrease by 40 to 50 centavos per liter, and gasoline prices will either stay stable or decrease by 10 to 20 centavos per liter. Meanwhile, kerosene, a vital commodity for numerous households, is set to see a significant price drop of P1.10 to P1.30 per liter. The DOE’s data, as of December 26, reveals a year-to-date increase of ₱12.60 for gasoline, ₱5.65 for diesel, and ₱1.24 for kerosene. These anticipated fuel price adjustments are expected to roll out from January 2 to 8.

Impact on the Transport Sector

These projected cost adjustments are likely to have a positive effect on the transport sector, with the anticipated decrease in diesel prices ranging from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter. The lowering of diesel prices is crucial as it directly impacts transportation costs, which in turn influences the price of goods and services — a critical factor in an economy’s inflation rate.

Global Coal Prices Vs. Generation Costs

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) reported less volatility in generation rates in 2023, despite a marked decrease in global coal prices. Interestingly, this decrease did not correspond to a similar reduction in generation costs locally. The ERC’s initial fuel audit highlighted this disparity and the commission expects to release its findings on the fuel cost audit early next year. ERC Chairperson noted the potential impact of macro-economic conditions and the peso-dollar exchange rate on generation charges.

As Manila prepares to welcome 2024, the anticipated fuel price rollback, attributed to adjusted shipping operations due to reduced concerns about shipping disruption along the Red Sea, offers a ray of hope for the city’s fuel consumers.

Business Economy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

