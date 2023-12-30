en English
Business

Manila Set for Fuel Price Reduction as New Year Approaches

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:17 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:51 am EST
Manila Set for Fuel Price Reduction as New Year Approaches

As the dawn of a new year approaches, fuel consumers in Manila can breathe a sigh of relief. The city anticipates a considerable decline in fuel prices, a development that aligns with the recent forecasts made by the Department of Energy. This reduction in fuel prices comes as a result of diminished concerns over potential shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.

Significant Drop in Kerosene and Diesel Prices

According to reports, kerosene prices are expected to drop substantially by P1.10 to P1.30 per liter. This reduction is a significant relief for many households in Manila that rely on kerosene for their daily needs. Moreover, diesel users are also set to benefit from an anticipated price drop ranging from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter. The price drop is expected to have a positive impact on the transport sector, which largely depends on diesel.

(Read Also: inDrive Set to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Landscape in Metro Manila)

Gasoline Prices: A Modest Reduction or Steady?

On the other hand, gasoline prices may experience a modest reduction by P0.25 per liter or remain unchanged. While consumers may not see a drastic reduction, the stability in gasoline prices can be beneficial for many in the face of economic uncertainties.

Global Coal Prices and Generation Costs in the Philippines

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has reported less volatility in generation rates in 2023, noting a significant decrease in global coal prices. However, this decline did not mirror the trend of generation costs in the country, leading to a noticeable disparity. The ERC stated that the generation charge, which constitutes 60%-65% of the monthly electricity bill of Filipino consumers, did not see an equivalent reduction in line with the global coal price drop.

(Read Also: Manila to Experience Marginal Decline in Fuel Prices as New Year Begins)

Anticipated Adjustments: A Reflection of Eased Concerns

Department of Energy’s Director of Oil Industry Management Bureau, Rodela Romero, attributed the impending oil price rollback to adjusted shipping operations due to reduced concerns about shipping disruption along the Red Sea. The easing of these concerns has led to the stabilization of the oil market, resulting in the anticipated price reductions. The pump price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, with some oil firms implementing the changes as early as 6 a.m.

Business Energy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

