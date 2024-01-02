Manila Police Officers Display Exceptional Integrity: Return Lost Wallet

On the eve of the new year, members of the Southern Police District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB SPD) in Manila discovered a lost black wallet, its interiors holding P22,000 in cash and various identification cards. The wallet belonged to one Mr. Khevin A. Yu, an individual about to start the year with a significant loss. However, two officers, Police Corporals John Ulysses Morota and Cris Callie Cruz, spotting the wallet during their routine patrol outside OKADA, chose to make a difference.

Integrity in Action

Upon finding the wallet, Morota and Cruz could have easily overlooked it, yet their commitment to public service and the core values of the Philippine National Police propelled them into action. They diligently scoured through the cards in the wallet, looking for any piece of information that could lead them to the owner. Their perseverance bore fruit when they successfully located the owner’s contact details. The wallet, along with every peso and every card it held, was promptly returned to a grateful Mr. Yu.

The Philippine National Police: A Symbol of Honor and Reliability

This event holds significance beyond the mere return of a lost item. It underscores the dedication of the Southern Police District towards public service and upholding integrity. Led by Lt. Col. Werenfredo S. Regidor Jr. and under the supervision of PBGen. Mark D. Pespes, the DMFB SPD has continually demonstrated their commitment to serving the community with honor and honesty. Their actions on December 31, 2023, have further solidified the Philippine National Police as a symbol of reliability in the community.

It is these stories of integrity and service that reverberate through the community, engendering a sense of trust and respect for these men and women in uniform. As we move into a new year, the actions of Corporals Morota and Cruz serve as a potent reminder of the importance of honesty, integrity, and the tireless dedication towards public service.