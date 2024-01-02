en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Manila Police Officers Display Exceptional Integrity: Return Lost Wallet

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Manila Police Officers Display Exceptional Integrity: Return Lost Wallet

On the eve of the new year, members of the Southern Police District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB SPD) in Manila discovered a lost black wallet, its interiors holding P22,000 in cash and various identification cards. The wallet belonged to one Mr. Khevin A. Yu, an individual about to start the year with a significant loss. However, two officers, Police Corporals John Ulysses Morota and Cris Callie Cruz, spotting the wallet during their routine patrol outside OKADA, chose to make a difference.

Integrity in Action

Upon finding the wallet, Morota and Cruz could have easily overlooked it, yet their commitment to public service and the core values of the Philippine National Police propelled them into action. They diligently scoured through the cards in the wallet, looking for any piece of information that could lead them to the owner. Their perseverance bore fruit when they successfully located the owner’s contact details. The wallet, along with every peso and every card it held, was promptly returned to a grateful Mr. Yu.

The Philippine National Police: A Symbol of Honor and Reliability

This event holds significance beyond the mere return of a lost item. It underscores the dedication of the Southern Police District towards public service and upholding integrity. Led by Lt. Col. Werenfredo S. Regidor Jr. and under the supervision of PBGen. Mark D. Pespes, the DMFB SPD has continually demonstrated their commitment to serving the community with honor and honesty. Their actions on December 31, 2023, have further solidified the Philippine National Police as a symbol of reliability in the community.

It is these stories of integrity and service that reverberate through the community, engendering a sense of trust and respect for these men and women in uniform. As we move into a new year, the actions of Corporals Morota and Cruz serve as a potent reminder of the importance of honesty, integrity, and the tireless dedication towards public service.

0
Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transgender Inmate Alleges Mistreatment, Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Missouri Jail and Mental Health Center

By BNN Correspondents

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett: A Pioneer in Policing and Mental Health Reform

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year’s Day Vehicle Theft Turns into High-Speed Chase in Willmar

By BNN Correspondents

Traffic Accidents Highlight Dire Need for Road Safety

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Afternoon Shoplifting Attempt Escalates into High-Stakes Chase ...
@Crime · 47 seconds
Afternoon Shoplifting Attempt Escalates into High-Stakes Chase ...
heart comment 0
Quezon City Welcomes Peaceful New Year Amid Isolated Gunfire Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Welcomes Peaceful New Year Amid Isolated Gunfire Incident
Kemar Daley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding Charge

By Bijay Laxmi

Kemar Daley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding Charge
The Dawn of a New Era in Ghana Police Service Under IGP Dampare

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Dawn of a New Era in Ghana Police Service Under IGP Dampare
Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
14 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
25 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
26 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
26 seconds
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
27 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
30 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
32 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
39 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
52 seconds
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
27 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app