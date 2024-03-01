Manila Job Fair 2023: Nearly 200 Hired on Spot in Public-Private Employment Drive

In a significant boost to employment opportunities in the Philippines, nearly 200 jobseekers found immediate employment at a job fair organized by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Jobs Committee, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Quezon City government, and SM City North EDSA. The event, part of a broader campaign by the Marcos administration and business groups, aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers, saw around 700 applicants vying for various positions.

Partners in Employment Generation

The job fair, held at the SM City North EDSA Annex Atrium, was graced by notable figures including Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, Olivier Belmonte of the Quezon City Council, and officials from SM. The collaboration between the government and the private sector underscored the commitment to creating more job opportunities for Filipinos. Royston Cabunag, SM Supermalls assistant vice president, highlighted SM's ongoing efforts to facilitate job matching across the country, in partnership with DOLE, PSAC Jobs Committee, local government units, and various industry groups.

Innovative Job Matching and Industry Support

The event featured the "hired on the spot" (HOTS) bell, a unique aspect of the job fair that celebrated each instance of an applicant securing employment. Furthermore, SM's collaboration with JobStreet for digital job matching enhanced the reach and efficiency of the job fair, connecting more employers with potential employees. The job fair is part of a series of weekly employment events hosted by SM in malls nationwide, with the aim of continuing until the end of the year. This initiative is supported by various stakeholders, including the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Philippine Exporters Confederation.

Boosting Employment in the Philippines

The successful job fair reflects the broader employment landscape in the Philippines, with the Presidential Communications Office reporting a significant increase in employed Filipinos, reaching 50.52 million in December 2023. The job fair not only provided immediate employment opportunities but also contributed to the ongoing efforts to generate more jobs, especially in the renewable energy sector, which is expected to open up 1.5 million job opportunities for Filipinos thanks to eased restrictions on foreign ownership. This initiative demonstrates a strong commitment from both the public and private sectors to bolster employment and economic growth in the country.

The collaborative efforts showcased at the Manila Job Fair 2023 exemplify the potential of public-private partnerships in addressing employment challenges and fostering a stronger, more inclusive economy. As the Philippines continues to navigate its path towards recovery and growth, initiatives like these play a crucial role in empowering Filipinos with job opportunities and supporting the nation's development.