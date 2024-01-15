Manila Fuel Price Hike Sends Ripples Through Economy

Manila’s petroleum companies have announced a surge in fuel pump prices, effective from January 16, 2024. This hike, instigated by Pilipinas Shell and Cleanfuel, stands as a testament to the ongoing volatility in global oil prices and its cascading impact on consumers. The ripple effects of this surge are already being felt in the transportation and logistics sectors, sparking widespread concerns about potential inflation and its ensuing repercussions on the economy.

Price Hike Details

In a move that has sent ripples through the city, Pilipinas Shell implemented a price increase at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with gasoline prices rising by P0.30 per liter, kerosene by P0.90 per liter, and diesel by P0.90 per liter. Not far behind, Cleanfuel followed suit with a price adjustment effective at 4:01 p.m., hiking the price of gasoline by P0.30 per liter and diesel by P0.90 per liter.

Unforeseen Impact

The announcement of these price hikes has led to anticipation of further details on the matter. The transportation and logistics sectors are particularly vulnerable, as fuel constitutes a significant portion of operational costs. These sectors are now bracing for a potential uptick in expenses, which could result in increased costs for goods and services, thereby stoking fears of inflation.

Global Oil Price Volatility

The rise in fuel prices in Manila is a reflection of the broader global trend of increasing crude oil costs. Earlier in January, Unioil Petroleum Philippines had forecasted a rise in diesel pump prices by P0.80 to P0.90 per liter and gasoline by P0.20 to P0.40 per liter. This trend underlines the intricate ties between local economies and the global oil market, emphasizing the far-reaching implications of fluctuations in energy prices.