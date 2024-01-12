en English
Manila Children with Special Needs Star in Musical ‘Sabaybayan’ to Raise Funds for Their Own Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Manila Children with Special Needs Star in Musical 'Sabaybayan' to Raise Funds for Their Own Home

In the bustling city of Manila, a beacon of inclusivity and acceptance rises as 70 children with special needs are set to grace the stage in an original musical titled Sabaybayan. The narrative revolves around siblings living in the village of Baybayan, who rally their friends to save their town from an impending storm. The cast comprises students from The Child’s World, A Growing Center Inc., many of whom are living with conditions such as autism, Down Syndrome, ADHD, mental retardation, and cerebral palsy.

Unveiling a Different Perspective

The musical’s director, Karl Alexis Jingco from Eksena PH, stresses the importance of the audience understanding the community of these children. He believes that this performance provides an opportunity for society to view children with special needs in a different light, not as individuals with disabilities, but as capable and talented artists. This initiative highlights the significance of inclusive platforms in fostering empathy and understanding.

Positive Impact on Children with Special Needs

For many parents of children with special needs, this event signifies more than just a performance. Jacqueline Rojales, whose son John Kyle is part of the cast, shares her joy at witnessing his personal growth and improvement through his involvement in the musical. It serves as a testament to the positive impact of such activities on children with special needs, inspiring them and fostering their confidence.

A Noble Goal: A Permanent Home for Special Needs Individuals

At its heart, Sabaybayan is more than a display of talent and resilience. Evelina Tan, the school’s directress, shares that the performance aims to raise funds to build a permanent home for individuals with special needs. This facility will offer training and support to its residents, ensuring they have the resources necessary to lead fulfilling lives. The musical is set to be performed at the Areta in Ateneo de Manila University on January 14, with a matinee at 3 p.m. and a gala at 7 p.m.

Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

