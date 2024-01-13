en English
Philippines

Mall of Asia Globe Illuminated: 60 Years of Philippines-EU Diplomatic Ties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Mall of Asia Globe Illuminated: 60 Years of Philippines-EU Diplomatic Ties

In a vibrant display of unity and enduring diplomatic ties, the iconic globe at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City was illuminated with a logo that marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the European Union (EU) on January 13, 2024. Key officials including Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan led the lighting ceremony.

Year-Long Celebration Begins

The event signaled the commencement of a year-long celebration of various special events, a testament to the bilateral ties that have been fostering mutual growth and understanding since the mid-20th century. The planned events include a multi-media exhibition, an inter-collegiate quiz, and a choral competition, each reflecting the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Véron on Shared Values

In his address, Ambassador Véron highlighted the shared values that form the bedrock of the relationship between the EU and the Philippines. These values include democracy, human rights, equality, the rule of law, and support for multilateralism and international law. These principles, he emphasized, have served as the guiding lights in their mutual journey of six decades.

Logo: A Symbol of Commitment

The logo, a beacon of light against the night sky until January 19, symbolizes the commitment to mutual understanding and collaborative problem-solving. It stands as a testament to the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that has characterized the relationship between the two regions. This diplomatic bond traces its roots back to 1948 when the Philippines first established de facto relations with 15 of the initial EU members, which later formalized into ties with the European Community on May 12, 1964.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

