Mall of Asia Globe Illuminated: 60 Years of Philippines-EU Diplomatic Ties

In a vibrant display of unity and enduring diplomatic ties, the iconic globe at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City was illuminated with a logo that marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the European Union (EU) on January 13, 2024. Key officials including Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan led the lighting ceremony.

Year-Long Celebration Begins

The event signaled the commencement of a year-long celebration of various special events, a testament to the bilateral ties that have been fostering mutual growth and understanding since the mid-20th century. The planned events include a multi-media exhibition, an inter-collegiate quiz, and a choral competition, each reflecting the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Véron on Shared Values

In his address, Ambassador Véron highlighted the shared values that form the bedrock of the relationship between the EU and the Philippines. These values include democracy, human rights, equality, the rule of law, and support for multilateralism and international law. These principles, he emphasized, have served as the guiding lights in their mutual journey of six decades.

Logo: A Symbol of Commitment

The logo, a beacon of light against the night sky until January 19, symbolizes the commitment to mutual understanding and collaborative problem-solving. It stands as a testament to the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that has characterized the relationship between the two regions. This diplomatic bond traces its roots back to 1948 when the Philippines first established de facto relations with 15 of the initial EU members, which later formalized into ties with the European Community on May 12, 1964.