en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year’s Bash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 pm EST
Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year’s Bash

As 2023 draws to a close, Makati City, the heart of Metro Manila, is set to host a grand New Year’s Eve celebration, headlined by none other than “Asia’s Songbird”, Regine Velasquez. This highly anticipated event is part of an array of festivities happening across the Philippines to usher in 2024.

Makati’s NYE: A Blend of Nostalgia and Future

The city’s New Year’s Eve bash titled ‘Nostalgia Meets the Future’ aims to transform Makati Avenue into a vibrant fusion of past memories and future-forward fun. The event is a nod to 1999’s grand New Year’s Eve celebration, the first of its kind in the country, which also featured Velasquez. Now, two decades later, fans will once again have the opportunity to be serenaded by the beloved songstress.

A Star-studded Lineup

Joining Regine Velasquez on stage are P-Pop sensation SB19, rock band Sponge Cola, rapper Al James, and musical theatre powerhouses Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon. This star-studded lineup promises a night of memorable performances that span across generations. Adding a futuristic touch to the event, attendees can expect immersive 3D visuals, a breathtaking pyrotechnics display, and infectious beats by DJs Brian Cua and Mike Lavet.

More than Just a Concert

But the night is not just about music. Revelers can fuel their party spirit with Makati’s finest culinary offerings from partnering establishments throughout the day. The iconic Ayala Avenue is set to come alive with a stunning 3D stage, towering LED screens, and a celebration of Filipino talent that extends from established icons to rising stars. As the clock ticks towards midnight, the sky over Rockwell Center will light up with a dazzling fireworks display, marking the start of a new year.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Makati underscores the city’s vibrant culture and the Filipino tradition of welcoming the new year with joyous festivities. It is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Filipino people, who, despite the challenges of the year, choose to ring in the new year with hope, unity, and celebration.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial Circle

By BNN Correspondents

PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer ...
@Law · 2 hours
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer ...
heart comment 0
Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024
Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport

By BNN Correspondents

Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport
Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance
Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
10 seconds
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
20 seconds
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
36 seconds
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
4 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
9 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
11 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
14 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app