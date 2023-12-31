Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year’s Bash

As 2023 draws to a close, Makati City, the heart of Metro Manila, is set to host a grand New Year’s Eve celebration, headlined by none other than “Asia’s Songbird”, Regine Velasquez. This highly anticipated event is part of an array of festivities happening across the Philippines to usher in 2024.

Makati’s NYE: A Blend of Nostalgia and Future

The city’s New Year’s Eve bash titled ‘Nostalgia Meets the Future’ aims to transform Makati Avenue into a vibrant fusion of past memories and future-forward fun. The event is a nod to 1999’s grand New Year’s Eve celebration, the first of its kind in the country, which also featured Velasquez. Now, two decades later, fans will once again have the opportunity to be serenaded by the beloved songstress.

A Star-studded Lineup

Joining Regine Velasquez on stage are P-Pop sensation SB19, rock band Sponge Cola, rapper Al James, and musical theatre powerhouses Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon. This star-studded lineup promises a night of memorable performances that span across generations. Adding a futuristic touch to the event, attendees can expect immersive 3D visuals, a breathtaking pyrotechnics display, and infectious beats by DJs Brian Cua and Mike Lavet.

More than Just a Concert

But the night is not just about music. Revelers can fuel their party spirit with Makati’s finest culinary offerings from partnering establishments throughout the day. The iconic Ayala Avenue is set to come alive with a stunning 3D stage, towering LED screens, and a celebration of Filipino talent that extends from established icons to rising stars. As the clock ticks towards midnight, the sky over Rockwell Center will light up with a dazzling fireworks display, marking the start of a new year.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Makati underscores the city’s vibrant culture and the Filipino tradition of welcoming the new year with joyous festivities. It is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Filipino people, who, despite the challenges of the year, choose to ring in the new year with hope, unity, and celebration.