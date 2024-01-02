en English
Energy

Major Power Outage Hits Western Visayas: Calls for Sustainable Solution Intensify

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
On January 2, the Western Visayas region of the Philippines was plunged into darkness as a major power outage swept across several cities and provinces. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reported that at 2:27 pm, every power plant on Panay Island unexpectedly shut down, leading to the swift offline transition of the Negros-Panay grid.

System Disturbance Impacts Entire Region

Multiple energy companies, including GUIMELCO, ILECO, CAPELCO, ANTECO, and AKELCO, promptly issued advisories in relation to the system disturbance. They confirmed that the outage was not isolated to Capiz but had a far-reaching impact across the entire Panay, Negros, and Guimaras Islands. The NGCP immediately sprang into action, focusing on stabilizing voltage and extending feedback power to Iloilo and Panay.

Repeated Power Interruptions Frustrate Local Authorities

In the face of this significant disruption, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treas expressed his frustration, highlighting the repeated power interruptions that have plagued the region. He issued a call to the Department of Energy (DOE) and NGCP, urging them to find a more sustainable solution to the recurrent power crisis.

Demands for a Sustainable Power Supply

Mayor Treas’s sentiments echo the demands raised in 2023 by various business groups, officials, and electric power cooperatives. They stressed the need for a stable power supply in Western Visayas, citing the substantial risks long power interruptions pose to the region’s businesses and the health of its consumers.

The DOE is actively coordinating with the NGCP and the affected entities in an attempt to manage the situation. Simultaneously, the Energy Regulatory Commission has opened an investigation into the incident. As of 4:30 pm, the NGCP announced that it had successfully re-energized the Santa Barbara-Baldoza lines, marking a positive step towards full power restoration.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

