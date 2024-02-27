Maja Salvador Triumphs as Best Host at Asian TV Awards, Explores Motherhood Next

MANILA, Philippines -- In a notable shift from acting to hosting, Maja Salvador has clinched the Best Host title in the Game/Quiz Program category at the prestigious Asian TV Awards for her engaging role in "Emojination." This recognition not only underscores her versatility as an entertainer but also marks a significant milestone in her career. Joining forces with Miles Ocampo and Chamyto Aguedan, Salvador has contributed to making "Emojination" a household name for Sunday afternoon entertainment.

The Journey to Hosting Excellence

"Emojination," now in its fourth season, continues to captivate audiences with its innovative segments like "Two or False," "Match Magaling," "A Pair To Remember," and "Jam Ka Magaling." These games challenge viewers intellectually while providing substantial entertainment. Salvador's initial hesitation about transitioning into hosting has been overwhelmingly dispelled by this award, showcasing her adaptability and dedication to connecting with both guests and viewers alike.

Personal Touch and Future Aspirations

Among the numerous episodes, those featuring Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) hold a special place in Salvador's heart, highlighting the emotional resonance and relatability of the show. As Salvador navigates the nuances between acting and hosting, she emphasizes the constant need for high energy and genuine interaction in her new role. Looking ahead, Salvador is preparing for her most significant role yet -- motherhood. This new chapter signifies a temporary pivot from her professional endeavors to focus on family life, promising her fans that this is not a farewell but a brief hiatus.

A Legacy of Entertainment and New Beginnings

Maja Salvador's journey from acting to hosting has not only expanded her horizons but also enriched the Philippine entertainment landscape. Her recent accolade from the Asian TV Awards is a testament to her hard work, talent, and the collective effort of the "Emojination" team. As Salvador steps into motherhood, her legacy in the entertainment industry continues to inspire, and her impending return holds promise for both her and her fans. "Emojination" airs Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on the Kapatid network, with replays on BuKo Channel, ensuring audiences can enjoy the show's unique blend of fun and challenge.