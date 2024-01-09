en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted Davao Occidental in the Philippines, rousing inhabitants from their slumber at approximately 4:48 AM. Initially reported as a more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake, it was later confirmed to be of a slightly lesser magnitude. The tremor’s epicenter was identified to be 183 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in the same province, originating deep within the Earth at a depth of 94 kilometers.

Immediate Impact and Response

The quake, of tectonic origin, was perceptible across a wide swath of the region. The tremors were felt with varying intensities, with Glan, Malungon, and Kiamba in Sarangani experiencing an Intensity IV shaking. In contrast, other areas registered weaker tremors. Despite the significant seismic activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported no immediate casualties or substantial damage. The institute also alleviated tsunami concerns, stating that the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

Continued Monitoring and Aftershocks

While the initial earthquake did not result in significant damage, Phivolcs warned of possible aftershocks. The institute also highlighted the potential for unusual sea level disturbances along coasts near the epicenter. As the region continues to recuperate from the sudden quake, authorities and residents alike remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to respond swiftly to any potential aftershocks or other seismic activities.

Access to Information

Detailed information about the earthquake, including updates and analyses, is available via a subscription-based digital article. This platform offers various plans for access, including a premium digital edition and an ad-free website experience, ensuring that interested readers can stay informed about this significant seismic event and its potential implications.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
1 min ago
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
In a bold move that has sent ripples across Philippine politics, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel 3rd has demanded an exhaustive probe into allegations of bribery linked to a petition for Charter change, widely known as Cha-cha. It has been reported that proponents of the Cha-cha are deploying monetary incentives, as trifling as P100,
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
DOH Warns Against Fraudulent Malasakit Center Facebook Page
3 hours ago
DOH Warns Against Fraudulent Malasakit Center Facebook Page
Traslacion of the Poong Nazareno: A Testament to Enduring Faith
4 hours ago
Traslacion of the Poong Nazareno: A Testament to Enduring Faith
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
1 min ago
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia
51 mins ago
Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
1 hour ago
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Latest Headlines
World News
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
59 seconds
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
1 min
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
2 mins
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
2 mins
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
3 mins
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
3 mins
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
3 mins
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
3 mins
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app