Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted Davao Occidental in the Philippines, rousing inhabitants from their slumber at approximately 4:48 AM. Initially reported as a more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake, it was later confirmed to be of a slightly lesser magnitude. The tremor’s epicenter was identified to be 183 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in the same province, originating deep within the Earth at a depth of 94 kilometers.

Immediate Impact and Response

The quake, of tectonic origin, was perceptible across a wide swath of the region. The tremors were felt with varying intensities, with Glan, Malungon, and Kiamba in Sarangani experiencing an Intensity IV shaking. In contrast, other areas registered weaker tremors. Despite the significant seismic activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported no immediate casualties or substantial damage. The institute also alleviated tsunami concerns, stating that the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

Continued Monitoring and Aftershocks

While the initial earthquake did not result in significant damage, Phivolcs warned of possible aftershocks. The institute also highlighted the potential for unusual sea level disturbances along coasts near the epicenter. As the region continues to recuperate from the sudden quake, authorities and residents alike remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to respond swiftly to any potential aftershocks or other seismic activities.

Access to Information

