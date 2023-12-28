LTO Suspends License of Overcharging Taxi Driver in Viral Video

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the Philippines has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the license of a taxi driver who was featured in a viral video for overcharging a foreign tourist by an exorbitant P10,000 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The driver, identified as Arnel Acle, is accused of multiple violations including overcharging passengers, discourtesy, arrogance, and franchise violations.

Issuing of Show-Cause Order

In response to the incident, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II issued a show-cause order to Acle. The order is a procedural measure used in legal contexts, where a party is ordered to appear before the court and explain why a certain course of action should not be undertaken. This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness, reflected in the stringent actions taken by the LTO and other involved authorities.

Potential Consequences for Taxi Operator

The Department of Transportation, under Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, is actively involved in addressing the situation. As part of the potential repercussions, the entire taxi fleet owned by the company that employed Acle could face a ban from operating at NAIA. Such a sanction would serve as a significant deterrent for other taxi operators, reinforcing the importance of adhering to regulations and treating passengers fairly.

Driver Suspected of Hiding

Acle, who has not reported for work since December 19, is suspected to be in hiding. An investigation was conducted using CCTV footage, which led to the identification of the taxi located at the company’s parking area in Valenzuela City. The LTO is working closely with the Philippine National Police in an effort to locate Acle. The authorities emphasize the importance of not allowing this incident to tarnish the nation’s reputation, especially in the eyes of foreign visitors.