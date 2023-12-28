en English
Philippines

LTO Suspends License of Overcharging Taxi Driver in Viral Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:50 am EST
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the Philippines has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the license of a taxi driver who was featured in a viral video for overcharging a foreign tourist by an exorbitant P10,000 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The driver, identified as Arnel Acle, is accused of multiple violations including overcharging passengers, discourtesy, arrogance, and franchise violations.

Issuing of Show-Cause Order

In response to the incident, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II issued a show-cause order to Acle. The order is a procedural measure used in legal contexts, where a party is ordered to appear before the court and explain why a certain course of action should not be undertaken. This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness, reflected in the stringent actions taken by the LTO and other involved authorities.

Potential Consequences for Taxi Operator

The Department of Transportation, under Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, is actively involved in addressing the situation. As part of the potential repercussions, the entire taxi fleet owned by the company that employed Acle could face a ban from operating at NAIA. Such a sanction would serve as a significant deterrent for other taxi operators, reinforcing the importance of adhering to regulations and treating passengers fairly.

Driver Suspected of Hiding

Acle, who has not reported for work since December 19, is suspected to be in hiding. An investigation was conducted using CCTV footage, which led to the identification of the taxi located at the company’s parking area in Valenzuela City. The LTO is working closely with the Philippine National Police in an effort to locate Acle. The authorities emphasize the importance of not allowing this incident to tarnish the nation’s reputation, especially in the eyes of foreign visitors.

Philippines Transportation Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

