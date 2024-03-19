L.P. Leviste Street in Makati Lands Among TimeOut's '30 Coolest Streets Worldwide'

TimeOut magazine's latest ranking has placed L.P. Leviste Street in Makati City, Philippines, among the '30 Coolest Streets in the World', highlighting its blend of upscale charm and hipster appeal. This prestigious list, published annually, showcases streets that offer exceptional experiences in dining, shopping, and cultural activities, making them must-visit destinations in their respective cities.

Why L.P. Leviste Street Stands Out

L.P. Leviste Street, known for its laidback vibe, doesn't immediately reveal its cool factor to the passerby. However, TimeOut points out that those in the know can discover hidden gems along this street, including trendy coffee shops, thrift stores, and a variety of independent food and drink establishments. The street's allure is further enhanced by the Salcedo Community Market, a weekend haven for those seeking local produce and Filipino culinary delights, now located just a short walk away at Paseo Center.

Local and International Appeal

Aside from local favorites, L.P. Leviste Street is also home to establishments that draw in Manila's fashion insiders and food enthusiasts. TimeOut recommends visiting Elbert's Collective for brick oven pizza and creative cocktails, and Golden Gibbon for a fresh take on Southeast Asian cuisine. The vibrant nightlife is another significant draw, with venues like Sampiro and Pablo Bistro offering great cocktails and lively DJ nights, ensuring that there's always something happening on this cool street.

Global Recognition

The inclusion of L.P. Leviste Street in TimeOut's list is a testament to Makati's growing reputation as a global city with a unique blend of cultural, dining, and entertainment offerings. With High Street in Melbourne, Australia, topping the list, L.P. Leviste Street's ranking not only puts it on the map for travelers but also shines a spotlight on Manila's dynamic urban lifestyle, promising a mix of experiences for locals and visitors alike.

The recognition of L.P. Leviste Street by TimeOut magazine underscores the global appeal of Manila's diverse neighborhoods, inviting the world to explore the rich tapestry of experiences the city has to offer. As Makati continues to evolve, its streets like L.P. Leviste serve as a canvas for the city's vibrant life, reflecting the energy and creativity that make it a destination worth discovering.