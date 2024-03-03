Lovi Poe Launches C'est La Vie Productions, Announces International Horror Film

Lovi Poe, daughter of the late action king Fernando Poe, Jr., stands out for her heartfelt appreciation towards the entertainment media, contrasting the indifference often shown by other celebrities. Recently, amidst a brief return to the Philippines due to her dog Phoebe's passing, Poe made time to meet with members of the press before heading back to the U.S. for her commitments. During this meeting, she expressed her gratitude and unveiled her venture into film production with her husband, Monty Blencowe, through their newly established C'est La Vie Productions.

Advertisment

Gratitude Towards the Press

"Ever since, like, you guys have been part of me. So, I'm really grateful to each and every one of you," Poe shared, emphasizing the media's role in her and her family's life. This acknowledgment comes as a refreshing deviation from the norm, highlighting Poe's genuine regard for the press's support over the years. Her message of thanks and recognition was warmly received, further strengthening her rapport with the media.

C'est La Vie Productions Takes Flight

Advertisment

Poe's announcement of C'est La Vie Productions marks a significant step in her career, transitioning from in front of the camera to behind the scenes. She outlined the company's mission to showcase Filipino talent on a global stage, reflecting her long-standing experience and aspirations within the entertainment industry. "It's written by Jerrold Tarog and it's gonna be directed by Jerrold Tarog. We're in the middle of casting at the moment," Poe revealed, shedding light on their inaugural project - a horror film set for international distribution.

A Vision for Global Recognition

The formation of C'est La Vie Productions and its focus on creating a horror movie as its first project underscores Poe's ambition to elevate Filipino talent to a worldwide audience. By collaborating with acclaimed writer and director Jerrold Tarog, Poe and Blencowe are positioning their venture as a significant player in the international film scene. This move not only highlights the versatility and depth of Filipino creativity but also sets the stage for more collaborative projects that can showcase the Philippines' rich storytelling traditions and artistic excellence on a global platform.

This strategic initiative by Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe could potentially revolutionize how Filipino talent is perceived internationally, opening up new avenues for artists and creatives within the country. As C'est La Vie Productions begins its journey with a horror film, the entertainment industry awaits the impact of their work and the future opportunities it may bring for Filipino talent abroad.