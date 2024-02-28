Linying Unveils 'Happiness' Single and Video Ahead of 'House Mouse' EP, Celebrating Siargao's Influence

Singer-songwriter Linying has captivated audiences once again with her latest single 'Happiness', a vibrant precursor to her eagerly anticipated EP, 'House Mouse'. Accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Michelle Mei, the single not only heralds the upcoming release but also pays homage to the picturesque island of Siargao, Philippines. Linying’s journey to Siargao, initially intended for songwriting, blossomed into an exploration of surfing, profoundly shaping her music and outlook on life.

Surfing Siargao: More Than Just Waves

During her time in Siargao, Linying’s encounter with surfing opened a new avenue of inspiration. Collaborating with Filipina artist Nadine Lustre, and under Mei's directorial eye, the trip transcended its original purpose, influencing the thematic essence of 'Happiness'. Linying credits this experience with not only enhancing her creative process but also instilling a personal philosophy deeply rooted in the rhythm and freedom of surfing.

The Creative Confluence: Music Meets Ocean

The fusion of Linying’s songwriting prowess with the serene yet powerful backdrop of Siargao culminated in 'Happiness'. The track embodies the euphoria and liberation associated with catching waves, a metaphor for navigating the highs and lows of life. The music video, shot on location, encapsulates the beauty of Siargao, further enriching the song’s narrative and inviting listeners to experience the island’s enchanting allure.

'House Mouse' EP: A New Chapter in Linying’s Discography

'Happiness' serves as a significant milestone in Linying’s musical journey, marking a transition towards a sound that is both introspective and expansive. The forthcoming EP, 'House Mouse', promises to delve deeper into the themes introduced by 'Happiness', offering a comprehensive look at Linying’s growth as an artist. With its imminent release, fans can anticipate a body of work that reflects the profound impact of her experiences in Siargao, both on her music and her outlook on life.

As Linying prepares to share 'House Mouse' with the world, the release of 'Happiness' serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of new experiences. Through her music, Linying invites listeners to explore the depths of their own happiness, inspired by the waves of Siargao and the journey of self-discovery they represent. As the EP's release date approaches, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Linying’s evolving narrative, poised to resonate with audiences far beyond the shores of Siargao.