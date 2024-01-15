en English
Philippines

Linear Park Development Plan for San Juan River Unveiled by Government Officials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Linear Park Development Plan for San Juan River Unveiled by Government Officials

On January 15, 2024, a congregation of high-ranking government officials gathered in Barangay Batis, San Juan City, unveiling a groundbreaking urban development project. The initiative, focused on the rehabilitation of the San Juan River, introduces the concept of a linear park, intended to enhance the area’s environmental sustainability while providing recreational spaces for the community.

A Vision of Urban Development

The linear park project is a novel approach in rehabilitating river easements. It is a testament to the government’s commitment to nature-based solution concepts, aiming to complement ongoing local government efforts along the Pasig River, a waterway of significant importance. The project’s unveiling was graced by several key figures, including Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes, and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who also serves as the President of the Metro Manila Council.

Aligning with Nature

The development plan integrates the concept of linear parks, elongated parks designed along banks of rivers, canals, or other natural features. These parks are not just aesthetically pleasing but play an integral role in enhancing environmental sustainability. This step aligns with the broader government initiative to protect and rehabilitate the San Juan River, a major tributary of the Pasig River. This initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the cleanliness and preservation of these vital waterways.

Community and Sustainability

The linear park concept is not just about rehabilitation and beautification. It is also about community engagement and sustainability. Plans for planting edible plants and vegetables in the park are in the pipeline, aiming to promote local agriculture and foster a sense of community stewardship. This project is a significant stride in urban development, showcasing how cities can be designed to coexist harmoniously with nature while providing beneficial spaces for their inhabitants.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

