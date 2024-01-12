Law Students Provide Free Legal Aid to Inmates in Bacolod City

In an unprecedented act of community service, law students from the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos Bacolod took it upon themselves to provide free legal services to 150 inmates at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City. This philanthropic initiative took place on December 14, 2023, and aimed to educate and empower the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Empowering Through Education

The event was much more than a mere act of charity. The students meticulously designed a seminar that included key topics like Probation Law, Parole, the Indeterminate Sentence Law, and the Good Conduct Time Allowance. This well-rounded seminar was specially tailored to resonate with the unique needs of the PDLs, focusing on areas that would directly impact their lives and futures.

Open Forum and Legal Consultation

Beyond the seminar, the event also included an open forum where inmates had the opportunity to pose questions and voice their concerns. This platform allowed for an interactive and engaging experience, helping to demystify complex legal jargon and processes. In addition, the law students offered individual consultations on legal matters. However, they meticulously refrained from discussing legal strategies to avoid any potential ethical conflicts with the PDLs’ existing legal teams.

Collaborative Effort

This initiative was not a solo endeavor. BJMP Warden JSupt. Abner Zamora and Paralegal Officer Mark Aranduque graciously assisted the law students throughout the event. Jail Officers Ronilo Sabornay and Monique Vianey Genovata also played crucial roles in facilitating the seminar and consultations.

Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP)

This legal aid event marks an integral part of the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP), under the adept leadership of supervising lawyer Atty. Aiken Alagban and School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla. Not only did this event provide invaluable practical experience for the participating law students, but it also fostered a sense of responsibility and empathy for the community.

The participating law students, namely Abegail Bayona, Dianne Artos, Maharajah Rajhs Entila, Natasha Mantile, Valerie Durias, Janica Divinagracia, EJ Gwynn Bonghanoy, Zahara Nica Ojoy, Carlo Marañon, Lea Joy Hiponia, Nikko Alelojo, Caryle Gosiaoco, Sheena Ecill, and Jade Princess Santiago, have set a commendable precedent for their peers and future legal aspirants.