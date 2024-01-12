en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Law Students Provide Free Legal Aid to Inmates in Bacolod City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Law Students Provide Free Legal Aid to Inmates in Bacolod City

In an unprecedented act of community service, law students from the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos Bacolod took it upon themselves to provide free legal services to 150 inmates at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City. This philanthropic initiative took place on December 14, 2023, and aimed to educate and empower the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Empowering Through Education

The event was much more than a mere act of charity. The students meticulously designed a seminar that included key topics like Probation Law, Parole, the Indeterminate Sentence Law, and the Good Conduct Time Allowance. This well-rounded seminar was specially tailored to resonate with the unique needs of the PDLs, focusing on areas that would directly impact their lives and futures.

Open Forum and Legal Consultation

Beyond the seminar, the event also included an open forum where inmates had the opportunity to pose questions and voice their concerns. This platform allowed for an interactive and engaging experience, helping to demystify complex legal jargon and processes. In addition, the law students offered individual consultations on legal matters. However, they meticulously refrained from discussing legal strategies to avoid any potential ethical conflicts with the PDLs’ existing legal teams.

Collaborative Effort

This initiative was not a solo endeavor. BJMP Warden JSupt. Abner Zamora and Paralegal Officer Mark Aranduque graciously assisted the law students throughout the event. Jail Officers Ronilo Sabornay and Monique Vianey Genovata also played crucial roles in facilitating the seminar and consultations.

Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP)

This legal aid event marks an integral part of the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP), under the adept leadership of supervising lawyer Atty. Aiken Alagban and School of Law Dean Atty. Dodie Turla. Not only did this event provide invaluable practical experience for the participating law students, but it also fostered a sense of responsibility and empathy for the community.

The participating law students, namely Abegail Bayona, Dianne Artos, Maharajah Rajhs Entila, Natasha Mantile, Valerie Durias, Janica Divinagracia, EJ Gwynn Bonghanoy, Zahara Nica Ojoy, Carlo Marañon, Lea Joy Hiponia, Nikko Alelojo, Caryle Gosiaoco, Sheena Ecill, and Jade Princess Santiago, have set a commendable precedent for their peers and future legal aspirants.

0
Education Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Punjab University Honors Ten Scholars with PhD Degrees
In an achievement that underscores the power of perseverance and intellectual rigour, Punjab University (PU) has recently conferred upon ten of its scholars their hard-earned PhD degrees. This milestone comes as an acknowledgment of their extensive research contributions and academic excellence in various fields. Recognizing Scholarly Excellence Among the scholars honored with doctorates are Fouzia
Punjab University Honors Ten Scholars with PhD Degrees
Juneau School District Grapples with Severe Deficit Amid Nationwide Teacher Shortage
27 mins ago
Juneau School District Grapples with Severe Deficit Amid Nationwide Teacher Shortage
Vietnamese University Struggles to Pay Salaries Amid Financial Crisis
28 mins ago
Vietnamese University Struggles to Pay Salaries Amid Financial Crisis
Maharashtra CET Cell Reduces Registration Fee for Transgender and Orphan Candidates
4 mins ago
Maharashtra CET Cell Reduces Registration Fee for Transgender and Orphan Candidates
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
5 mins ago
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
English in Bangalore: A Linguistic Divide in India's Silicon Valley
15 mins ago
English in Bangalore: A Linguistic Divide in India's Silicon Valley
Latest Headlines
World News
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
3 mins
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
5 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
5 mins
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
5 mins
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
6 mins
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
6 mins
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
6 mins
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
6 mins
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
7 mins
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app