Lanao del Sur Ambush: Chicken Trader Killed, Two Wounded; Surigao Fishermen Rescued at Sea

In a violent confrontation late Sunday night, a chicken trader lost his life while his two companions sustained injuries after an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Malabang, Lanao del Sur. Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a glimmer of hope as two fishermen from Surigao City were rescued following a perilous ordeal at sea.

Deadly Ambush in Lanao del Sur

Atiya Arumpac was identified as the victim of the ruthless attack, with Amrosi Arumpac and Farok Arumpac listed among the injured, all hailing from Wato Balindong, Lanao del Sur. The trio was engaged in delivering chicken supplies to local vendors in Barangay China Town within Malabang town when they fell victim to the ambush. Despite immediate efforts by residents to transport them to Dr. Serapio Montaner Hospital for medical attention, Atiya Arumpac succumbed to his injuries, leaving his companions to battle through their recovery.

In a dramatic turn of events off the coast of Southern Leyte, two fishermen, Joseph Mapalo, and Jesmar Besing, were rescued by the crew of a passing fishing boat, FBCA Golden Top 88, after their vessel succumbed to rough waves near San Ricardo town. The duo, part of a six-man fishing expedition that departed Surigao City on February 28, faced life-threatening challenges when their boat was damaged at sea. Thanks to the timely intervention by the passing vessel and the subsequent support from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Surigao City, Mapalo, and Besing are now safe, although the search continues for the four remaining fishermen.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigations

The ambush in Lanao del Sur not only resulted in a tragic loss of life but also underscored the persistent security challenges within the region. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident, seeking to uncover the identities of the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack. Concurrently, the incident at sea highlights the dangers faced by fishermen in the Philippines, prompting a renewed focus on maritime safety and emergency response protocols to prevent future tragedies.

These incidents, though distinct, reflect the broader spectrum of risks and challenges encountered by local communities across the Philippines. As investigations continue and efforts to enhance security and safety measures are advanced, the resilience and solidarity of these communities remain indispensable in navigating the path toward recovery and prevention of future incidents.