Lamitan City Bolsters Nighttime Security to Support Investment Climate

In a bid to maintain an improving investment climate, Lamitan City in Basilan province, Philippines, has dialed up its nighttime security measures. The move, initiated early this week, is a joint effort involving the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, the Lamitan City government, the office of Governor Hadjiman Salliman, and the Basilan Provincial Police Office, under the leadership of Col. Carlos Madronio.

Strengthened Security for a Favorable Business Environment

The city’s Mayor, Roderick Furigay, and Governor Salliman, have expressed their gratitude to Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon and Col. Madronio for their unwavering support in fostering and sustaining a favorable business environment. The strengthening of security measures, particularly at night, is deemed crucial for the safety of residents and potential investors alike.

Basilan: The New Investment Hub

With peace now prevailing, Basilan, which encompasses Isabela City, is being heavily promoted as the Bangsamoro region’s new investment hub. This tranquil state has been achieved, in part, due to the successful reintegration into society of former Abu Sayyaf members, who have now adopted peaceful livelihoods as fishermen and farmers. Local Army units are also collaborating closely with barangay officials to ensure residents’ safety, further solidifying the region’s attractiveness to investors.

Attracting Investments for Agricultural and Fishery Projects

With an improved peace and order situation, Lamitan City is looking to attract investors for agricultural and fishery projects. To aid this endeavor, Mohammad Pasigan, chairman of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, along with officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, plans to step in. Their assistance will be crucial in showcasing the city’s potential and attracting more investments to the region.