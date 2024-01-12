La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through ‘Liwanag Program’

In a remarkable display of educational inclusivity, La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) has recently facilitated the graduation of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) from their senior high-school program. This milestone was achieved through the implementation of the ‘Liwanag Program’, an initiative started by LSGH in 2018 that advocates for accessible education for all, including PDLs.

From Values Formation to Comprehensive Education

The ‘Liwanag Program’ initially offered Values Formation classes to PDLs. However, recognizing the transformative power of education, LSGH expanded the program to include basic education and technical-vocational courses. This holistic approach to learning is designed to equip PDLs with life skills and a comprehensive understanding of self and society. The senior high school curriculum notably includes the Accountancy, Business, and Management strand.

Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Liwanag Program’ has been agile, transitioning to online classes to ensure continuity in the education of PDLs. This adaptation has allowed students to continue their learning journey, even in the face of adversity. Upon completion of the program, the students receive a diploma from the Department of Education and a certificate from LSGH, officially recognizing them as Lasallians.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

LSGH’s commitment to making education accessible to diverse groups extends beyond PDLs. The school’s Alternative Education Unit also offers programs tailored for community learners. This includes out-of-school youth, workers, domestic helpers, and students with special needs. Each of these initiatives underscores LSGH’s dedication to making education relevant and accessible to all, irrespective of their circumstantial limitations.

In spite of challenges such as learner transfers, LSGH continues to expand its innovative program to other facilities, including the Correctional Institute for Women. This expansion signals the school’s ambition to replace jails with development centers and schools, advocating for the transformative potential of education. LSGH envisions a future where more institutions will adopt similar programs, offering a new lease on life to PDLs through learning opportunities.