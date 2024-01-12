en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through ‘Liwanag Program’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through ‘Liwanag Program’

In a remarkable display of educational inclusivity, La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) has recently facilitated the graduation of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) from their senior high-school program. This milestone was achieved through the implementation of the ‘Liwanag Program’, an initiative started by LSGH in 2018 that advocates for accessible education for all, including PDLs.

From Values Formation to Comprehensive Education

The ‘Liwanag Program’ initially offered Values Formation classes to PDLs. However, recognizing the transformative power of education, LSGH expanded the program to include basic education and technical-vocational courses. This holistic approach to learning is designed to equip PDLs with life skills and a comprehensive understanding of self and society. The senior high school curriculum notably includes the Accountancy, Business, and Management strand.

Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Liwanag Program’ has been agile, transitioning to online classes to ensure continuity in the education of PDLs. This adaptation has allowed students to continue their learning journey, even in the face of adversity. Upon completion of the program, the students receive a diploma from the Department of Education and a certificate from LSGH, officially recognizing them as Lasallians.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

LSGH’s commitment to making education accessible to diverse groups extends beyond PDLs. The school’s Alternative Education Unit also offers programs tailored for community learners. This includes out-of-school youth, workers, domestic helpers, and students with special needs. Each of these initiatives underscores LSGH’s dedication to making education relevant and accessible to all, irrespective of their circumstantial limitations.

In spite of challenges such as learner transfers, LSGH continues to expand its innovative program to other facilities, including the Correctional Institute for Women. This expansion signals the school’s ambition to replace jails with development centers and schools, advocating for the transformative potential of education. LSGH envisions a future where more institutions will adopt similar programs, offering a new lease on life to PDLs through learning opportunities.

0
Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
19 seconds ago
Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence
In a commendable endeavor to support and reward academic excellence, the City Government of Muntinlupa, through the Muntinlupa Scholarship Division (MSD), recently held a ceremony to honor its top-performing students. The event saw Mayor Ruffy Biazon personally congratulating the awardees, emphasizing their role as beacons of inspiration for their peers. The Awardees and Their Accomplishments
Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence
Canadian Space Agency Launches Internships for Indigenous Students to Increase Workforce Diversity
26 mins ago
Canadian Space Agency Launches Internships for Indigenous Students to Increase Workforce Diversity
Inclement Weather Conditions Lead to Delayed School Sessions
33 mins ago
Inclement Weather Conditions Lead to Delayed School Sessions
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
18 mins ago
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
20 mins ago
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
20 mins ago
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
5 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
1 min
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
2 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
2 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
4 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
4 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
4 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
7 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
8 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app