Koronadal City Ensures Inclusion of Blaan Tribe and Other Indigenous Groups in Development Plans

On the 8th Indigenous Peoples Day, the city of Koronadal in the Philippines took a significant stride towards inclusive development by ensuring the integration of the Blaan tribe and other indigenous groups in its strategic plans. Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Antonio Abing underlined the importance of these groups, who make up about 10% of the city’s population, to the city’s blueprint for progress and prosperity.

Indigenous Engagement and Empowerment

The city’s development agenda includes the Barangay Empowerment Program (BEP), a program that allocates resources for the advancement of the community’s hinterlands, thereby directly benefiting indigenous peoples (IPs). This initiative aims to tackle poverty and educational disparity, subsequently addressing economic and peace and order issues. The city also plans to issue a Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title for the Kalondatal area and establish an Ancestral Domain Sustainable Development and Protection Plan (ADSDPP).

Representation and Inclusion in Governance

There has been a notable increase in the representation of IPs in governance, with 12 out of 27 barangays selecting their village IPMRs. These villages have established Indigenous Peoples Structures (IPS), which the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples defines as the organizational and cultural systems for decision-making and participation by Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples. Barangays such as Assumption, San Roque, and others have already implemented these structures, illustrating the city’s commitment to inclusive progress and recognition of indigenous heritage.

Supporting Indigenous Professionals

The celebration of an IP Day as part of the city’s Hinugyaw Festival serves not only as a tribute to the IPs contribution to the city’s culture, history, and progress but also as a platform for acknowledging new professionals within the city’s IP community. Further plans include capacitating the barangay IPMRs, strengthening the IPSs, and providing relocation sites, livelihood assistance, and infrastructure projects for IP villages.

The city of Koronadal’s definitive commitment to the inclusion of the Blaan tribe and other indigenous groups in its development plans offers a potent example of how the recognition and integration of indigenous heritage and leadership can drive community progress. The city’s development efforts, grounded in inclusivity and recognition of the value of its diverse cultural tapestry, highlight a promising path towards sustainable and inclusive growth.