Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024

It’s the dawn of a new year, and Kia Philippines is here to kickstart it with a bang. The auto giant has just unveiled its ‘New Kia Deals for the New Year’ promotion for 2024. This exciting offer, valid until January 31, 2024, presents potential buyers with a variety of financing options to acquire brand-new vehicles. The promotion covers the Kia Soluto subcompact sedan, the Kia Stonic subcompact crossover, and the Kia K2500 truck.

Unveiling the Deals

For the Kia Soluto, a car known for its 1.4-liter engine and state-of-the-art entertainment system, buyers can take advantage of zero-down payment options or cash savings of up to Php 120,000. In partnership with the Bank of the Philippine Islands, Kia is also offering two months of free amortization for terms between 48 to 84 months, and with RCBC for a 60-month term.

Next in line is the Kia Stonic, a car that perfectly blends style and practicality. It can be yours with an all-in down payment as low as Php 31,000. With features like roof rails and higher ground clearance, it’s an offer hard to resist.

The Kia K2500 truck, a versatile vehicle suitable for various business needs, also comes with attractive deals. Buyers can avail cash savings of up to Php 160,000 or a zero-down payment option. Its different layout options and strong diesel engine capable of carrying significant loads make it a valuable addition to any business.

Partnering with Banks for Flexible Financing

Kia Philippines has joined forces with multiple trusted banks to offer flexible financing terms. These terms also cover additional fees like the LTO Registration Fee, Chattel Mortgage fees, and insurance by select banks. This strategic partnership aims to ease the financial burden on buyers and make owning a Kia vehicle more accessible.

Getting in on the Action

Interested customers can contact Kia dealerships nationwide or visit the official website for inquiries and reservations. Whether it’s the affordable Kia Soluto, the stylish Kia Stonic, or the robust Kia K2500, there’s a deal for everyone at Kia Philippines this New Year.